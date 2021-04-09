Stars ready for return to fans to King's Lynn

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021

King's Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt says “we are good to go” with the government’s recovery roadmap on target with spectators set to return to the Adrian Flux Arena from May 17.

The Minors and Brady Stars bosses have worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to make sure the stadium is able to operate within the Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, including running a British Youth Championship fixture last summer as a test event ahead of the return of league racing.

“It’s exciting times and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming fans back to the arena,'' said Allitt. “From a speedway perspective it has been a long time coming. We did run some events with the stock cars and one speedway meeting last season so we are good to go.

“For the speedway we did that really as a test event just to see how things would be if restrictions were still going to be in place, even though we don’t know the exact stadium requirements that will be in place in May.

“We’re very mindful that we’re Covid secure. We attained the Covid tick last year with how we open the stadium with extra sanitization of hands and extra cleaning of the stadium and toilets. We have also got one-way systems in the bars and cafés around the arena.

“It’s very safe and we’re ready for anything. If the restrictions are similar to what they were last year then we’re good to go.

“We’re very fortunate that it’s a big open space at the Adrian Flux Arena and as I say, I’m really pleased we held events in 2020 because we now know that we’re able to run safely."

With the new season just weeks away, Stars owner Buster Chapman has been busy preparing the Norfolk circuit with riders eager to get practice laps before the 2021 campaign begins.

Allitt added: “It looks like the original recovery road map is very much on schedule so we will be ready to welcome Ipswich Witches on May 17, on what should be a terrific derby to start the season with Jason Crump making his first appearance at Lynn for many years.”