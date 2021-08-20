News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
INCOMING: Linnets sign striker on loan

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:01 PM August 20, 2021   
Lowestoft Town v Coalville Town - Malachi Linton

Malachi Linton has joined King's Lyn Town on loan from Wycombe Wanderers - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

King’s Lynn Town have added a new striker to their squad on the eve of the National League opener against Southend. 

Malachi Linton has joined the Linnets on a season-long loan from Wycombe Wanderers. 

Linton, 20, came through Crewe’s youth academy and played for Lowestoft Town in 2019-20, scoring 13 goals in 10 appearances. He joined Wycombe in 2020 but didn’t get past their subs’ bench, although he had a short loan spell at Slough. 

His presence will provide competition for summer arrivals Gold Omotayo and Junior Morias.

Linton will be available for the Linnets' opening game of the season on Saturday, at home to Southend United, subject to FA and National League approval,


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

