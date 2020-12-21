King's Lynn Town sign winger from St Ives

Published: 3:44 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 6:00 PM December 21, 2020

King’s Lynn Town have announced the signing of winger Michael Gyasi from St Ives Town.

The 20-year-old, who can play on either flank, is not available for Tuesday night’s rearranged FA Trophy third round clash at Alfreton due to being cup tied.

Rob Back - “Michael is a very good prospect and one we are pleased to have with us at The Walks. He is still young and keen to learn and he is looking forward to doing that here” #WeAreLynn pic.twitter.com/sDyaBR0E1X — King's Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) December 21, 2020

However, Gyasi, who has netted five goals for the Saints in 10 appearances, will be available for the Linnets’ National League Premier clash at home to Notts County on Boxing Day.

“Michael is a very good prospect and one we are pleased to have with us at The Walks,” said director of football Rob Back. “He is still young and keen to learn and he is looking forward to doing that here. He’s not a direct replacement for Jamar Loza and we are still in the market for another player.”

If Lynn get through Tuesday’s tie against Alfreton they will travel to AFC Hornchurch in the fourth round on Saturday, January 16.