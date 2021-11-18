Linnets sign midfielder - as striker search goes on

Arthur Iontton, centre, in action for Stevenage in a League Two clash against Exeter City - Credit: David Simpson/TGS Photo

King’s Lynn Town have added to their midfield stock – although manager Ian Culverhouse admits the search for more vital goal-scoring reinforcements is proving problematic.

Arthur Iontton, who spent a decade with Stevenage before his release in the summer, has signed a deal to the end of the season, with an option for a longer stay.

The 20-year-old signed his first pro contract with Stevenage in the summer of 2018 and was named League Two Apprentice of the Year for the 2018/19 season.

He made 25 appearances in his senior carer at Stevenage scoring once.

Arthur Iontton puts pen to paper on a deal with King's Lynn Town - Credit: Reg Clarke

“He is a young lad, again, coming into the squad and will give us good competition, but I think it is quite obvious the areas we need to be looking at,” said Culverhouse, who real concerns are in attack.

Junior Morias departed for Dagenham & Redbridge last week and Gold Omotayo has yet to fire since joining Lynn in the summer.

“We need help in those areas and getting help in those areas will give everyone a lift,” said the Linnets boss. “We lost one (Morias) that we recruited hard for in the summer, he has gone out of the building now, so we need someone to come in, possibly two to come in, because we are very light on squad numbers.”

Culverhouse has a list of targets – but then the hard work begins.

“It is very hard to attract them – they have to go all in, they have to move up to the area, they have to find accommodation; a lot of stars need to align to get that person to commit wholeheartedly into the project.

“It is getting the right ones - it has got to fit what we do. The position we are in we are getting agents phoning every two minutes offering players, but we can’t take any Tom, Dick or Harry. It has got to be one who fits into what we do and give us that goal threat.”

The Linnets head to fourth-placed Bromley on Saturday eager to erase the memory of last weekend’s 6-2 home thumping by Wrexham – a day when salt was rubbed into the wound by the loss of two central defenders to injury.

Pierce Bird has trained and is expected to be involved, but Callan-McFadden hasn’t trained since the weekend and will be assessed on Friday.

“We will leave him as long as possible,” said Culverhouse, who will still be without left-sided wing-back Tyler Denton.