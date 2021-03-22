King's Lynn Town set to sign Ipswich Town defender on loan

Published: 2:41 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 3:25 PM March 22, 2021

King’s Lynn Town are set to swoop for Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott on loan.

The Indonesia Under-19 international, who made his Blues debut in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, is set to gain some first team experience with the Linnets.

The left-sided centre-half, who signed a professional contract earlier this season, is tipped for a big future at Portman Road, and Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse is desperate for reinforcements.

Lynn went down to a 1-0 defeat against Torquay at the weekend and would be embroiled in a relegation battle but for the decision to remove demotion from the fifth tier this season due to the impact of Covid-19.

The Linnets have suffered a string of injuries in defence and have also furloughed large sections of their playing squad, in a bid to steady their finances at a time when crowds are unable to attend games.

If the move goes through, Baggott could make his Lynn debut at Altrincham on Tuesday evening, with matches against Stockport, Dagenham, Chesterfield and Wrexham all still to come.

Baggott, 18, could line up in defence with former Town Under 23s captain Chris Smith, who joined the Norfolk side after leaving the Blues’ academy, as well as former Norwich striker Simeon Jackson.

One player who won’t feature at Altrincham is in-form Kairo Mitchell, who is on World Cup qualifying duty with Grenada and is currently in Central America ahead of the game in El Salvador in the early hours of Friday morning, UK time.

Kairo Mitchell will miss King's Lynn Town's trip to Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

The 23-year-old striker has scored three goals in his last six Linnets games, taking advantage of extended game time after an injury to Michael Gash and the absence of Adam Marriott and Dayle Southwell, who are on furlough.

Gash came off the bench for the final third in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Torquay and looks a likely starter at Altrincham, although manager Ian Culverhouse also has new signing Jordan Davies at his disposal.

Culverhouse will be awaiting news on goalkeeper Archie Mair’s recovery from a leg injury, although he has on-loan Theo Richardson available. Winger Alex Kiwomya has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

It’s once again something of a dead rubber for the Linnets now that relegation is off the table – although that decision has still to be rubber-stamped by the FA.

Altrincham, similarly, have little to fight for except pride – they are 15th in the table and would need an incredible run of form to feature in the play-offs.

Lynn are without a win in their last seven league games and haven’t won away from home since January 19m, when an Adam Marriott saw them take three points at Eastleigh.

Altrincham are winless in four, losing 1-0 at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

A Lynn victory would see them go level on points with fourth from bottom Weymouth, whose game at home to Boreham Wood has been postponed – but they would remain in the bottom three on goal difference.



