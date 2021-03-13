News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How's this for a Linnets ex-Norwich City team?

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM March 13, 2021    Updated: 7:00 AM March 13, 2021
Grant Holt came on for King's Lynn in the second half. Picture: Ian Burt

Grant Holt came on for King's Lynn in the second half. Picture: Ian Burt

Just 50 miles divides Norfolk’s top two clubs – Norwich City and King’s Lynn Town – and while the footballing gulf is still pretty wide it’s a relationship that remains close.

Simeon Jackson is the latest former City player to pull on the Linnets colours, arriving on the same day as Alfie Payne, a former City youth team player, returned to the club for a second spell. 

King's Lynn Town and Norwich City connections

How about this for a team?

There have been plenty more – enough to make quite a team - so how’s this one for starters? 

We’ve included a couple of one current players – and left quite a few out too! 


King's Lynn Town FC





