How's this for a Linnets ex-Norwich City team?

Published: 6:00 AM March 13, 2021 Updated: 7:00 AM March 13, 2021

Grant Holt came on for King's Lynn in the second half. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Just 50 miles divides Norfolk’s top two clubs – Norwich City and King’s Lynn Town – and while the footballing gulf is still pretty wide it’s a relationship that remains close.

Simeon Jackson is the latest former City player to pull on the Linnets colours, arriving on the same day as Alfie Payne, a former City youth team player, returned to the club for a second spell.

How about this for a team? - Credit: Tony Thrussell

There have been plenty more – enough to make quite a team - so how’s this one for starters?

We’ve included a couple of one current players – and left quite a few out too!



