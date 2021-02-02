Wasted journey for Linnets as match is postponed

Published: 6:33 PM February 2, 2021

King's Lynn Town's scheduled National League game at Chesterfield on Tuesday evening has been called off.

The match fell victim to the heavy rain in the area, with the pitch at the Technique Stadium waterlogged.

A post on Chesterfield's official website just an hour before kick-off read: "Tonight’s fixture at home to King’s Lynn Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"Community Trust staff and volunteers worked hard to clear snow from the pitch during the day but continuous rain over a the space of a few hours made the pitch unplayable.

"After inspecting the pitch, the referee announced that the match would be postponed.

"A new date for the fixture will be arranged in due course."

The fixture was due to have been played on Monday December 28 but was postponed due to Covid-related issues.

Lynn's next match is next Tuesday night when they travel to Bromley.



