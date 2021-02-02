News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Wasted journey for Linnets as match is postponed

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:33 PM February 2, 2021   
King's Lynn Town's fixture with St Neots tonight has been called off, due to a waterlogged pitch. Pi

King's Lynn Town's fixture at Chesterfield fell victim to wet weather - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's scheduled National League game at Chesterfield on Tuesday evening has been called off.

The match fell victim to the heavy rain in the area, with the pitch at the Technique Stadium waterlogged.

A post on Chesterfield's official website just an hour before kick-off read: "Tonight’s fixture at home to King’s Lynn Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"Community Trust staff and volunteers worked hard to clear snow from the pitch during the day but continuous rain over a the space of a few hours made the pitch unplayable.

"After inspecting the pitch, the referee announced that the match would be postponed.

"A new date for the fixture will be arranged in due course."

The fixture was due to have been played on Monday December 28 but was postponed due to Covid-related issues.

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47
  2. 2 Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed
  3. 3 Collectibles shop which became celebrity draw to close after 35 years
  1. 4 Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash
  2. 5 Norfolk's Covid rate falls to lowest level since December
  3. 6 Council to buy car dealership - to knock it down for river crossing
  4. 7 Man led police on 100mph chase on A47 after driving at officers
  5. 8 Former Norwich City player 'totally unaware' he was driving without MOT
  6. 9 Cannabis factory found on industrial estate
  7. 10 Judge jails man for 'terrifying and prolonged' spell of dangerous driving

Lynn's next match is next Tuesday night when they travel to Bromley.


King's Lynn Town FC

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Social distancing could remain in force all year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus