Wasted journey for Linnets as match is postponed
- Credit: Ian Burt
King's Lynn Town's scheduled National League game at Chesterfield on Tuesday evening has been called off.
The match fell victim to the heavy rain in the area, with the pitch at the Technique Stadium waterlogged.
A post on Chesterfield's official website just an hour before kick-off read: "Tonight’s fixture at home to King’s Lynn Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
"Community Trust staff and volunteers worked hard to clear snow from the pitch during the day but continuous rain over a the space of a few hours made the pitch unplayable.
"After inspecting the pitch, the referee announced that the match would be postponed.
"A new date for the fixture will be arranged in due course."
The fixture was due to have been played on Monday December 28 but was postponed due to Covid-related issues.
Most Read
- 1 Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47
- 2 Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed
- 3 Collectibles shop which became celebrity draw to close after 35 years
- 4 Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash
- 5 Norfolk's Covid rate falls to lowest level since December
- 6 Council to buy car dealership - to knock it down for river crossing
- 7 Man led police on 100mph chase on A47 after driving at officers
- 8 Former Norwich City player 'totally unaware' he was driving without MOT
- 9 Cannabis factory found on industrial estate
- 10 Judge jails man for 'terrifying and prolonged' spell of dangerous driving
Lynn's next match is next Tuesday night when they travel to Bromley.