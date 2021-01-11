News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets' clash at Altrincham off due to Covid 'procedural error'

Mark Armstrong

Published: 11:16 AM January 11, 2021   
Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones returned from injury to face Torquay - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town’s National League Premier clash at Altrincham on Tuesday evening has been postponed "due to an ongoing COVID investigation at the Walks”. 

A statement on the Linnets website on Monday morning cited a “procedural error”, which took place after Paul Bastock’s positive COVID test on Christmas Day meaning Lynn’s festive schedule had to be postponed.

Aaron Jones also provided a positive over Christmas with the defender’s last contact with anyone at the Walks taking place at their 3-1 win at Alfreton on December 22. However, the procedural error relates to Aarons’ case and the National League have taken the decision to postpone Lynn’s trip to Moss Lane. 

A club statement said: “Tomorrow evening’s scheduled National League fixture at Altrincham has been postponed by the National League due to an ongoing  COVID investigation at The Walks. 

“Following assistant manager Paul Bastock’s positive test on Christmas Day, full back Aaron Jones also provided a positive COVID test over the festive period. Aaron’s last contact with any of his team mates or club management was on December 22nd  – the fixture away at Alfreton Town in the FA Trophy. 

You may also want to watch:

“A procedural error took place within the club, which has now been rectified,  in relation to the situation involving Aaron with the National League informing the club that they had taken the decision to postpone the game early this morning. 

“No other players or club management are having to isolate because of the situation and we expect to be back in action this weekend when we visit Hornchurch in the FA Trophy.” 

The Linnets returned to action at the weekend for the first time after Christmas with a 1-1 draw against Halifax Town, which saw new signing Alex Kiwomya mark his debut with a goal. 

