Linnets' clash at Altrincham off due to Covid 'procedural error'
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town’s National League Premier clash at Altrincham on Tuesday evening has been postponed "due to an ongoing COVID investigation at the Walks”.
A statement on the Linnets website on Monday morning cited a “procedural error”, which took place after Paul Bastock’s positive COVID test on Christmas Day meaning Lynn’s festive schedule had to be postponed.
Aaron Jones also provided a positive over Christmas with the defender’s last contact with anyone at the Walks taking place at their 3-1 win at Alfreton on December 22. However, the procedural error relates to Aarons’ case and the National League have taken the decision to postpone Lynn’s trip to Moss Lane.
A club statement said: “Tomorrow evening’s scheduled National League fixture at Altrincham has been postponed by the National League due to an ongoing COVID investigation at The Walks.
“Following assistant manager Paul Bastock’s positive test on Christmas Day, full back Aaron Jones also provided a positive COVID test over the festive period. Aaron’s last contact with any of his team mates or club management was on December 22nd – the fixture away at Alfreton Town in the FA Trophy.
You may also want to watch:
“A procedural error took place within the club, which has now been rectified, in relation to the situation involving Aaron with the National League informing the club that they had taken the decision to postpone the game early this morning.
“No other players or club management are having to isolate because of the situation and we expect to be back in action this weekend when we visit Hornchurch in the FA Trophy.”
Most Read
- 1 Part of road sealed off amid police investigation
- 2 Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory
- 3 Covid rates slow for second consecutive day
- 4 Police deny claims of vehicle stop checks at town's supermarket
- 5 Villagers' fury at prospect of horse grazing land becoming 150 homes
- 6 Plea for people to self-isolate as Norfolk gets ready for extra Covid-19 testing
- 7 Man in 20s in hospital after being stabbed in Norwich
- 8 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reports 20 further deaths of coronavirus patients
- 9 Potato farmer's dismay at abuse of honesty box policy
- 10 How a chance phone call secured a Norfolk company big Marriott hotel deal
The Linnets returned to action at the weekend for the first time after Christmas with a 1-1 draw against Halifax Town, which saw new signing Alex Kiwomya mark his debut with a goal.