News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

King's Lynn Town lose out on penalties in FA Trophy

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:19 AM January 16, 2022
Michael Clunan wins the ball for King's Lynn Town against Peterborough Sports

Michael Clunan wins the ball for King's Lynn Town during an excellent FA Cup performance against Peterborough Sports - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town were dumped out of the FA Trophy on Saturday when losing on penalties at Vanarama National League South side Tonbridge Angels. 

Michael Clunan and Gold Omotayo missed the crucial spot-kicks in the shoot-out after the 90 minutes had ended in a 1-1 draw. 

The Linnets looked to have won it when Josh Barrett opened the scoring 14 minutes from time but Tommy Widdrington’s men were pegged back in the 82nd minute thanks to Tommy Wood’s equaliser. 

Angels, who beat Torquay United in the previous round, held on for the remainder and prevailed in the shoot-out to secure their spot in the fifth round. 

Lynn return to league action on Friday when they head to Southend in the Vanarama Conference League Premier. 

King's Lynn Town: P. Jones, A. Jones, Coleman, Bird (Denton 73), Barrows, Scott, Clunan, McGavin, Barrett (Sundire 80), Linton (Kurran-Brown 61), Omotayo. Subs not used: McFadden, Bowry, Gyasi. 

Attendance: 835. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk pub gets booked up every Sunday for its roast dinner platters
  2. 2 Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000
  3. 3 Staff and customers gutted after fire badly damages popular takeaway
  1. 4 Is this Norfolk's quirkiest cafe?
  2. 5 Investigations continue after stabbing in town park
  3. 6 'Covid has killed us' - 65-year-old Norwich venue The Talk to close
  4. 7 Norfolk recruiting police officers - but not those with 'offensive' tattoos
  5. 8 18 sights you will remember from Norfolk in the 1980s
  6. 9 Pressure waves of Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption felt across East Anglia
  7. 10 'The time has come' - Landlord of seaside pub retires after 50 years at helm
King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The driver of a Land Rover which was towing a 20ft shipping container was pulled over on the A47 in Norwich.

Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Breckland District Council

Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
William Chandler Gangway Potting Shed Overstrand

'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Coastal erosion Happisburgh

Gallery

Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon