King's Lynn Town lose out on penalties in FA Trophy

Michael Clunan wins the ball for King's Lynn Town during an excellent FA Cup performance against Peterborough Sports - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town were dumped out of the FA Trophy on Saturday when losing on penalties at Vanarama National League South side Tonbridge Angels.

Michael Clunan and Gold Omotayo missed the crucial spot-kicks in the shoot-out after the 90 minutes had ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Linnets looked to have won it when Josh Barrett opened the scoring 14 minutes from time but Tommy Widdrington’s men were pegged back in the 82nd minute thanks to Tommy Wood’s equaliser.

Angels, who beat Torquay United in the previous round, held on for the remainder and prevailed in the shoot-out to secure their spot in the fifth round.

Lynn return to league action on Friday when they head to Southend in the Vanarama Conference League Premier.

King's Lynn Town: P. Jones, A. Jones, Coleman, Bird (Denton 73), Barrows, Scott, Clunan, McGavin, Barrett (Sundire 80), Linton (Kurran-Brown 61), Omotayo. Subs not used: McFadden, Bowry, Gyasi.

Attendance: 835.