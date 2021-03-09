Problems mount as Linnets go down at Wealdstone

Published: 9:45 PM March 9, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Simeon Jackson made his debut for King's Lynn Town at Wealdstone - Credit: Ian Burt

an CulveIrhouse’s problems deepened again as his Linnets side lost to fellow strugglers Wealdstone.

New signing Jak Hickman lasted just 36 minutes of his debut before going off injured – handing an early debut to another newcomer, former Norwich City striker Simeon Jackson.

If ever there was a game that encompassed the current problems of the have-nots in the National League, this was it – both teams have furloughed half a dozen players as they try to fund the continuation of their seasons.

Culverhouse’s problems haven’t been helped by an ever-growing injury list, in-form midfielder Cameron King, defender Ross Barrows and striker Michael Gash joining the list of walking wounded.

Hickman’s injury will be a concern - with Barrows, Rory McAuley, Aarons Jones and Alex Brown all in the treatment room and now furloughed, Culverhouse has more injured defenders than fit ones.

Jackson and another newcomer, former Linnet Alfie Payne, started on a three-man subs’ bench

There as an early sighter of Hickman, with a nice low cross into the area, which was just lacking in a team-mate.

A second cross followed minutes later, almost slicing off the boot of a home defender.

Sonny Carey took aim from distance, just as he had in spectacular style at Notts County seven days earlier, but even with the aid of a slight deflection, keeper Harry Isted had it covered.

Kairo Mitchell put a left-footer just wide of the far post as Lynn created good early opportunities.

But then on nine minutes the hard work went to waste after a needless free-kick in midfield conceded by Michael Clunan saw Alex Dyer put the ball in the path of Danny Green who fired home from 10 yards, although keeper Archie Mair appeared to get plenty on it.

Lynn almost levelled on 18 minutes when Mitchell teed up Alex Kiwomya, but he shot wide when he should have at least tested the keeper.

Jak Hickman suffered an injury on his King's Lynn Town debut at Wealdstone - Credit: Ian Burt

Hickman’s debut looked to be in danger when he stayed down as Lynn defended a free-kick on half an hour – he continued on, visibly limping, but failed to shake off the injury and was replaced by Jackson.

Within a minute, Lynn’s problems had doubled, along with Wealdstone’s lead – Jacob Mendy put a ball in from the left, Ross Lafayete got a touch and the ball nestled in the far corner.

With time running out in the first half Carey tried again from distance, the keeper gathering with ease - a reflection perhaps of Lynn’s efforts in the first half.

Lynn perked up and Mitchell was close to pulling one back on 52 minutes when he almost latched on to a low ball from the left by Tyler Denton, keeper Isted doing enough to keep the ball away from his feet.

Denton himself tried from the edge of the box but his effort was straight at the keeper.

Dyer went into the book when he wiped out the advancing Carey.

Jackson had his first real sight of goal on the hour mark, finding space just outside the area but firing a left-foot shot just wide of the upright.

Lynn were enjoying more possession, but, again, will rue their inability to put away chances.

Wealdstone, though, had no such problem and on 66 minutes they made sure of the points when Mendy was allowed to travel across the edge of the area before firing in a left-footed shot.

Lynn, to their credit, continued to search for a way back into the game, with Jackson having more of an influence, and Mitchell got them on the scoresheet, turning in a cross from the right by Kiwomya with almost 10 minutes remaining.

Mitchell then saw a cross-shot cleared off the line with sub Michael Gyasi firing the follow-up shot wide.

Culverhouse will hope Lady Luck is on his side when high-flying Sutton United head to The Walks on Saturday.





Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Okimo, Cawley, Mendy, Charles, Phillips, Dyer (Wishart 63), Green (Hughes 81), Lewis, Lafayette (Parish 63). Subs not used: Askew, Hearn.

Goals: Green 9, Lafayete 37, Mendy 66

Lynn: Mair, Hickman (Jackson 36), Fleming (Gyasi 72), Callan-McFadden, Smith, Denton, Richards (Payne 85), Clunan, Carey, Kiwomya, Mitchell.