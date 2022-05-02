News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match Report

Eastern Region Women’s Football League – Premier Division 

King's Lynn Town F.C

2

Ford

Forshaw

Royston Town

2

Richardson pen

Charter

Match Report

Lynn Ladies sign off with a point after Walks thriller

person

Richard Brown

Published: 1:12 PM May 2, 2022
Updated: 1:40 PM May 2, 2022
King's Lynn Town Ladies

King's Lynn Town, Ladies. Back row, from left: Ellie Prentice, Steph Powell, Fran Peeling, Lily Porter, Alice Collins, Kimberley Fairweather, Sam Davis, Shanice Burch. Front: Rachel Skinner, Amy Cropley, Jodie Hopkins, Tiff Forshaw, Amie Ford - Credit: Richard S Brown

King’s Lynn Town Ladies gained a well-earned point in a thrilling spectacle of women’s football at a sun-soaked Walks stadium in their final league fixture of the season. 

Lynn began with an air of confidence, gripping the game by the scruff of the neck, pressing high and controlling most of the play by winning any loose ball and shutting down early any Royston attacks.

Royston, who were guaranteed to finish second in the league no matter what, found themselves on the back foot from the first whistle, as each attempted attack seemed to be meet with the imposing figure of Steph Powell or the battling Fran Peeling in defence. 

Lynn were also dominating the midfield, with some patient and controlled possession from Amie Ford, Alice Collins and Lily Davis. The Linnets were quick to respond to any loose ball, which was promptly collected and re-distributed with accurate passing to the forwards. 

It was Ford who opened the Linnets account early in the half - seeing her chance she unleashed a thunderous shot.

Lynn continued to dominate and several shots were just wide of the mark from Jodie Hopkins, Rachel Skinner and skipper Tiff Forshaw. 

Royston started the second half with some intent. There were several crushing tackles taking out Lynn’s midfielders in an attempt to win the ball back, perhaps a sign of frustration from their performance in the first half.  

This resulted in a stern talking to from the ref to several visiting players, and treatment for Linnets diminutive midfielder Lily Porter. 

King's Lynn Town Ladies Alice Collins watches as Lily Porter challenges for the ball against Royston 

Alice Collins watches as Lily Porter challenges for the ball - Credit: Richard S Brown

The game then began to settle again and Royston’s forwards had several forays into the Linnets half. Becky Charter, who had looked threatening all day with some lightning runs, began to find the mark. 

Royston hit the bar, followed by several shots on target, but keeper Ellie Prentice was in sparkling form.

With play becoming end to end a quick counter from the home side saw Porter and Ford combine to feed Hopkins on the left, whose accurate cross found Forshaw in space. The ball was promptly drilled home from long range to make it 2-0.

Royston were awarded a penalty for a disputed handball, Natalie Richardson reducing the deficit.

The goal gave Royston added impetus and they began to attack in earnest against some tired-looking legs on the Linnets side.

It was the cool-headed Charter who made it 2-2 as she strode in from the right of the area and clipped the ball over Prentice, who had gone to ground in an effort to smother the shot. 

Lynn manager Alex Cook said: “It’s been a tough season with changes mid-season, but today was a stellar performance, one we can be proud of.” 

Pandora Project PoTM: Amie Ford 

Squad: Ellie Prentice, Amy Cropley, Fran Peeling, Steph Powell, Sam Davis, Amie Ford, Lily Porter, Alice Collins, Jodie Hopkins, Tiff Forshaw (Capt), Rachel Skinner Subs: all used Kimberly Fairweather, Shanice Burch. 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News
Royston News

