King's Lynn Town handed away tie in FA Trophy

Mark Armstrong

Published: 1:22 PM December 9, 2020   
Ian Culverhouse

Ian Culverhouse takes his King's Lynn Town team to Hartlepool in midweek - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have been handed an away tie in the third round of the FA Trophy. 

The Linnets will take on the winner of the second round tie between Alfreton and Bedford Town, which will take place on Tuesday, December 15. 

Ian Culverhouse’s side will travel the victor the following Saturday with £4,500 the prize for the winners. 

National League North side Alfreton are a side well known to the Linnets, who took four points off them in the league last season as well as beating them in the FA Cup after a replay. 

Alfreton will be favourites to see off Bedford, who play in the Southern League Central Division, two levels below their opponents. 

King’s Lynn will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Hartlepool this weekend when they entertain table-toppers Torquay United. 

It will be the first match Lynn have been allowed supporters since March with 1,400 fans permitted to attend. 

