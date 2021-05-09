'The lads mention it a lot, that the fans play a big part here' - Linnets star

Published: 12:34 PM May 9, 2021

The rain which swept across The Walks and forced a late postponement of the game against Solihull Moors could be a blessing in disguise for Tyler Denton.

Rain forced the postponement of King's Lynn Town's fixture against Solihull Moors - Credit: Ian Burt

The 25-year-old has been a virtual ever-present since signing for the Linnets in January – but his experience of the club's fans is restricted to dressing room tales.

Not one paying spectator has been allowed in to watch Lynn since well before his full debut against Wrexham.

But it looks odds on that Saturday’s postponed game will be re-arranged for the final week of the season, meaning the turnstiles that were being oiled in readiness for the visit of Aldershot on May 29 may also be needed for a Moors revisit a few days earlier.

New wingers? At least these locals were - Credit: Ian Burt

No date has yet been confirmed, but for Denton it will be time to see if the stories are true - even with a restricted attendance inside The Walks.

“I’ve never played in front of the fans here and it’s strange,” he said. “I was speaking to Macca (Kyle Callan-McFadden) earlier and he’s the same and he’s been here even longer.

“But the lads do mention it a lot, that the fans do play a big part here so we are looking forward to getting them back in.

“We’ve missed them all season long and I think there will be a few nervous people actually – at the moment, we make a mistake and we don’t get the fans on at us. But I think that’s what drives us and I think it will really make a difference.

Tyler Denton in action for the Linnets - Credit: Ian Burt

"The lads have told me how much of an impact the fans have so I am really looking forward to playing in front of them. You go anywhere and I think the home fans play a big part.”

Saturday’s postponement meant a wasted journey for Leeds-based Denton, who is part of a car pool along with Alex Kiwomya, Alex Babos and keeper Theo Richardson.

“It was a bit of a journey for me but fortunately we have a bit of a car school going on so that makes it go a bit quicker, but, yes, it’s an early start,” said Denton.

On arrival he knows what to expect – from manager and team-mates alike – as they prepare for the difficult task of motivating themselves for games that, with relegation no longer on the table, means little for the Linnets except pride.

Tyler Denton gets away from his marker - Credit: Ian Burt

“First and foremost it is a personal thing,” explained Denton. “You obviously want to be the best you can be when you step out on to the pitch and as soon as we step through these doors the manager is on at us. Whether it be training or on a match day, he wants us to succeed for the club, for ourselves and the fans so he is a massive driving force in that as well.

“It’s personal pride but we are playing for the club as well - I have only been here a few months but the lads talk about the back-to-back promotions and it is a winning mentality. It is a bit of a shock for some of the boys that we have come into this league and results haven’t quite gone our way, but from a personal pride point of view we need to give our utmost.”

In the dressing room, the pre-match noise identifies one means of motivation – so who’s responsible?

“Gashy is on the music, which is questionable, to be fair,” says Denton with a smile.

"I think Rory (McCauley) has a voice on him so it’s good to have him back. He is loud!”

It’s a dressing room Denton is keen to be part of next season, having been given a new lease of life at Lynn after a spell at Chesterfield earlier this season.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “It’s the first time in a good few years that I’ve been playing regularly. I feel as though the manager is happy with me – so far anyway – and I am really happy. The lads are brilliant – I can’t fault it.

“Obviously we are at the bottom end of the league at the moment, but I think the way the manager wants to play suits me down to the ground so I’m really happy.

“It’s a ‘free hit’, but we are still going into games still wanting to win so we are bitterly disappointed when we come away with losses, which seems to be happening quite regularly at the moment. But we are still learning it at a new level for some of the lads so I am sure we will be better next season.”



