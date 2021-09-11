News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Junior sums it up - the best pictures from Linnets v Dagenham

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:57 PM September 11, 2021   
Junior Morias cuts a dejected figure at the full-time whistle

King's Lynn Town provided BT Sport viewers with some cracking action from The Walks on Saturday - although ultimately it was visiting Dagenham & Redbridge who took the points.

Photographer Ian Burt's images sum up the evening: here's the best of them...

Grant Holt interviewed Ian Culverhouse before kick-off

Former Norwich City star Grant Holt interviews Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse before kick-off - Credit: Ian Burt

Tyler Denton applauds the fans

Tyler Denton applauds the fans after the game - Credit: Ian Burt

Ross Barrows gets his head to the ball in the Dagenham penalty area

Ross Barrows gets his head to the ball in the Dagenham penalty area - Credit: Ian Burt

Second half substitute Munashe Sundire gets his head to the ball.

Second half substitute Munashe Sundire gets his head to the ball - Credit: Ian Burt

Brett McGavin is tackled by Dagenham's Matthew Robinson

Brett McGavin is tackled by Dagenham's Matthew Robinson - Credit: Ian Burt

Junior Morias with the goal in his sights

Junior Morias with the goal in his sights - Credit: Ian Burt

Ross Barrows was booked for pulling Matthew Robinson back by his shirt

Getting shirty - Ross Barrows was booked for pulling Matthew Robinson back - Credit: Ian Burt

Fans in the main stand at The Walks for Lynn's game against Dagenham

Fans in the main stand at The Walks for Lynn's game against Dagenham - Credit: Ian Burt

Luis Fernandez in possession

Luis Fernandez in possession - Credit: Ian Burt

Luis Fernandez challenges for the ball

Luis Fernandez challenges for the ball - Credit: Ian Burt

Brett McGavin went close with this strike in the first half

Brett McGavin went close with this strike in the first half - Credit: Ian Burt

Junior Morias gave Lynn fans something to sing about late on

Junior Morias gave Lynn fans something to sing about late on - Credit: Ian Burt

Pierce Bird gets up highest for the header

Pierce Bird gets up highest for the header - Credit: Ian Burt

Tyler Denton evades a tackle from his opponent

Tyler Denton evades a tackle from his opponent - Credit: Ian Burt



