Junior sums it up - the best pictures from Linnets v Dagenham

King's Lynn Town provided BT Sport viewers with some cracking action from The Walks on Saturday - although ultimately it was visiting Dagenham & Redbridge who took the points.
Photographer Ian Burt's images sum up the evening: here's the best of them...
Former Norwich City star Grant Holt interviews Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse before kick-off
- Credit: Ian Burt
Tyler Denton applauds the fans after the game
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ross Barrows gets his head to the ball in the Dagenham penalty area
- Credit: Ian Burt
Second half substitute Munashe Sundire gets his head to the ball
- Credit: Ian Burt
Brett McGavin is tackled by Dagenham's Matthew Robinson
- Credit: Ian Burt
Junior Morias with the goal in his sights
- Credit: Ian Burt
Getting shirty - Ross Barrows was booked for pulling Matthew Robinson back
- Credit: Ian Burt
Fans in the main stand at The Walks for Lynn's game against Dagenham
- Credit: Ian Burt
Luis Fernandez in possession
- Credit: Ian Burt
Luis Fernandez challenges for the ball
- Credit: Ian Burt
Brett McGavin went close with this strike in the first half
- Credit: Ian Burt
Junior Morias gave Lynn fans something to sing about late on
- Credit: Ian Burt
Pierce Bird gets up highest for the header
- Credit: Ian Burt
Tyler Denton evades a tackle from his opponent
- Credit: Ian Burt
