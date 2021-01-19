Marriott spot on as Linnets pick up valuable away win

Published: 9:04 PM January 19, 2021

A first-half penalty by Adam Marriott secured King’s Lynn Town’s first National League win since November.

Marriott netted a 40th-minute penalty for the Linnets, who are now three unbeaten after encouraging draws with leaders Torquay and FC Halifax Town.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse made eight changes to the starting line-up from the weekend FA Trophy defeat at Hornchurch, with only keeper Archie Mair, central defender Kyle Callan-McFadden and midfielder Ryan Jarvis surviving.

There was a return for right back Aaron Jones, who had returned a positive Covid test over the Christmas period.

And his decision to rest players for the Trophy tie proved justified. Lynn’s goal led a charmed life at times in the second half, but Kyle Callan-McFadden was a rock in defence.

Lynn had a chance for an early breakthrough - Michael Gash should have done better when the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the area but be was caught in two minds and sent a harmless shot wide.

Strike partner Marriott was left limping after a crunching tackle by Eastleigh playmaker Jack Payne, which earned him a yellow card.

Marriott looked sharp and made his way into the area after a mazy run but could only earn a corner kick, which was swung to the back post where Gash headed just wide of the right post.

Lynn were comfortably holding their own and almost went ahead in extraordinary circumstances on 34 minutes when a huge kick by Mair took one bounce and then had to be tipped on to the bar by Joe McDonnell at the other end.

The breakthrough came five minutes before half-time when Alex Kiwomya streaked down the right wing, into the area, cut inside defender Michael Green and collided with Ben House. Marriott completed the formalities.

Marriott had a great opportunity to get his and Lynn’s second when he was one-on-one with the keeper after a brilliant pass by Gash, but his first touch was heavy and McDonnell claimed the ball at his feet.

Payne then cleared the ball off the line from Callan-McFadden's header, and sub Kairo Mitchell was denied by McDonnell, but while there was plenty of home pressure, Lynn survived to record an excellent win.

Eastleigh: McDonnell, Blair (Smart 61), Boyce, Wynter, Tomlinson, Green (Barnett 76), Payne, Miley, Hill (Bearwish 89), House, Smith. Subs not used: Bird, Smart, Hollands

Lynn: Mair, Jones, Callan-McFadden, Smith, Barrows, Richards, Jarvis, King (Carey 61), Kiwomya (Mitchell 84), Gash, Marriott (Southwell 77). Subs: Gyasi, Fleming.











