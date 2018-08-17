Clark will ride the storm as Kings Lynn Town head to Tamworth looking for first points

Published: 1:01 AM August 17, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Simon Clark knew the fixture compiler hadn't been kind to King's Lynn Town – but isn't using it as an excuse for a difficult start to the new campaign.

King's Lynn Town boss Simon Clark has a busy holiday weekend ahead Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

The Linnets have lost both of Clark's opening skirmishes – at home to Biggleswade and then at Kettering in midweek.

Life doesn't get any easier for the Linnets who travel to Kettering on Saturday afternoon in the Southern Premier Central Division fixture (3pm).

Club owner Stephen Cleeve was prompted to head for social media to point out that Rome wasn't built in a day – and new boss Clark is of a similar mind.

'It has been a tough start,' said Clark, who took over the reins from Ian Culverhouse, told the club's official web site. 'I won't run or hide from it. We've conceded six goals in two games and that's not good enough.

You may also want to watch:

'It's about what we do next and sticking together, and I include the fans in that too.

'The fans love this football club so I totally understand how they are feeling and they are entitled to their opinions.

'I know the group in that changing room will work and we will go again at Tamworth.

'We are only two games in. We've played a play-off team from last season away from home and a Biggleswade team where we dominated the ball and created more chances.'

Clark stuck with the same starting XI for the trip to Kettering, which Town lost 2-1, but there are likely to be changes for the trip to Staffordshire.

Striker Michael Gash limped out of the action early on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss out.

Other changes are likely to be voluntary rather than enforced.

Tamworth, who were relegated from the Conference set-up last season, are likely to be among the front-runners this season.

The Lambs got their first point on the board on Tuesday when they drew 1-1 at home to near-rivals Alvechurch.

Tim Harris and Mike Fowler could choose to shuffle their pack – Regan Upton served the final game of a three-match ban on Tuesday, while Chris Lait suffered no adverse reaction after coming on as a second-half substitute for his Lambs debut in midweek. Tristan Dunkley and Akwasi Asante are 50-50, while midfielder Ryan Beswick misses out.