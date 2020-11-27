FA Cup dream resumes for Linnets

Published: 6:00 AM November 27, 2020

Ian Culverhouse says his King’s Lynn Town players are ready for their next big FA Cup test, at Portsmouth this weekend.

The Linnets travel to Fratton Park for a second-round tie as the overwhelming underdogs - their hosts are fourth in League One, are highest scorers in the division and as recently as 2008 were winners of the oldest knockout competition in the world.

Lynn have one league scalp to their name after beating Port Vale in the previous round. But Culverhouse admits Kenny Jackett’s Pompey are a whole new ball game.

"He is a fantastic coach and he has got these well drilled and they have had a really good start,” said the Lynn boss. “He is a very good manager and coach and this is a big task for us, but the boys are really looking forward to it so hopefully we can go there and do ourselves proud and do the town proud and I am sure we will.”

Culverhouse will be without cup-tied striker Kairo Mitchell and full-back Aaron Jones, who has failed to get over a knee injury in time.

“He is still out unfortunately,” said the Lynn boss. “He is not going to make it, which is shame because he started the season ever so well and this injury has come at a poor time for him. It is a shame for him, he is going to miss this occasion but it is probably a week too soon for him.

“Then of course we are missing Kairo, who is cup tied, which will be a big miss for us because I think he has started his career here really, really well.”

Midfielder Jordan Richards, who has missed all three games since the Port Vale win, is fit, while Michael Gash is likely to have a place on the bench, despite having not played at all this season after illness.

"We have had two good training sessions to be fair and the boys as you can imagine after the last couple of results, are in good spirits, so we are really looking forward to the challenge," said Culverhouse.