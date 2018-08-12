King’s Lynn Town 2 Biggleswade Town 4: Linnets undone at home on opening day

Published: 2:02 PM August 12, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

There was disappointment for Lynn boss Simon Clark on the opening day of the season. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

King's Lynn Town boss Simon Clark said his players need no motivation to put things right following their opening day Walks defeat to Biggleswade Town on Saturday.

The Linnets found themselves a goal down at the break but a Michael Clunan penalty and a Ryan Fryatt header inside the opening 10 minutes of the second spell put the home team ahead – only to then concede a further three goals in the last quarter of the game.

'To concede three in the final 20 minutes was horrific.' said Clark, speaking to the club's YouTube channel. 'When you get yourself ahead at that point you expect to maybe be a bit more defensive and lock the game out and we haven't done that.

'Our keeper has had no saves to make throughout. We have created chances and had good periods of play but we have to be better in both boxes and more ruthless in both boxes.

'We have to be more clinical when we get the chance – that's been proven today. We haven't helped ourselves today with some of our defending and we have to learn from the mistakes we have made.

You may also want to watch:

'Nothing has been decided today and our season will not be defined by our opening three games.'

Lynn began the match nearly as bright as the summer sun as Clunan flicked the ball to Toby Hilliard who lobbed wide and a flowing move resulted in Jordan Richards firing off target when he should have tested the goalkeeper.

That miss proved costly only a minute later as the lively Jonny McNamara swept home for the Waders from their first meaningful attack. Gash headed wide and Hilliard did similar with the visitors restricted to playing on the counter attack.

Four minutes after the restart parity was restored as Clunan confidently dispatched the ball past keeper Sam Donkin from the penalty spot after Hilliard had been brought down inside the area.

The Linnets now sensed their chance and Kalern Thomas saw a driven shot turned away for a corner.

From Clunan's resulting flag kick Fryatt rose high above his marker to nod high into the roof of the net, giving the home side the lead.

The lead however was short lived with the visitors responding almost immediately with a neat Pierre Joseph–Dubois back header beating Alex Street from 14 yards following Liam Brooks' cross. Brooks then got his name on the score sheet with a low and powerful driven shot back across Street to restore the visitors' lead.

With many home supporters heading for the exit gates substitute Connor Vincent benefited from an awful mistake from Street and rolled the ball into an unguarded net from two yards deep into stoppage time to secure his team a surprise opening day victory and rub salt into shocked home supporters' wounds.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Thomas (Jones), Blake–Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Hilliard (Parker), Gash, Hawkins, Richards (Limb). Subs not used: Castellan, Stewart.

Goals: Clunan (pen) 49, Fryatt 55.

Booking: Richards.

Biggleswade Town: Donkin, Urquart, Perry, Forbes, Smith, Ugah, McNamara, Long–King (Clark), Brooks (Spense), Ball, Joseph–Dubois (Vincent). Unused subs: Donnelly, Buchanan.

Goals: McNamara 11, Joseph–Dubois 61, Brooks 84, Vincent 90+2

Bokings: Forbes, Smith.

Referee: Mr G Laflin (Stowmarket)

Attendance: 726