'Let's keep it up' - Stars chief hopes home form can prove difference against Poole

King's Lynn Stars will be without Thomas Jorgensen against Poole. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

King's Lynn chief Peter Schroeck hopes the Stars can maintain their unbeaten home league record when they take on Poole on Monday (7.30pm).

The Stars have only failed to pick up maximum points at home on one occasion in 2019 when Ipswich snatched a last gasp draw in June.

However, the Poultec Stars will be without fans' favourite Thomas Jorgensen after the Dane withdrew from the reverse fixture on Thursday in Dorset with a shoulder injury.

Poole, meanwhile, have the joint best away record in the Premiership after picking up 12 points from six fixtures, including two wins.

The Pirates travel to Norfolk without no.1 Brady Kurtz through injury and will use the rider-replacement facility, and they also make changes in the lower-order.

Stars boss Schroeck is delighted that King's Lynn have an opportunity to rapidly turn the tables on their opponents after last week's result.

He said: "Obviously, we're a bit disappointed we didn't get anything from the meeting at Wimborne Road, but circumstances stopped us a little bit.

"We'll just have to brush ourselves off and get on with it, so we can hopefully get three more home league points on Monday.

"Poole have got some injury problems with rider-replacement for Brady Kurtz and a few guests in so it isn't ideal for them, but we can only ride against what is in front of us.

"We have got concerns over Thomas after he sustained a shoulder injury at Poole. He has had physio and that but he can't ride so, we will use rider-replacement to cover his rides.

"It is good that Erik Riss and Simon Lambert are getting more track time in the Championship for Redcar and Scunthorpe. Simon is in a happy place; I spoke this morning, he has tried a new engine out and I am sure he will want to put a good show on for King's Lynn.

"Erik is a class act and he is starting to get back into the racing mode after his lay-off. He had a good consistent meeting for Redcar at Glasgow, so hopefully he can bring that form to Lynn on Monday. I am quite positive that we are going to have a good meeting against the Pirates."

KING'S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen R/R, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert, Jason Edwards (no.8).

POOLE: Brady Kurtz R/R, Aaron Summers, Nicolai Klindt, Josh Grajczonek, Jack Holder, Ricky Wells, Kyle Newman