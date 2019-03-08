King's Lynn Stars crash to heavy defeat at Peterborough after sluggish start

Michael Palm Toft top scored for King's Lynn Stars Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

King's Lynn were made to pay for a sluggish start as they slid to a 54-36 defeat at local rivals Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Poultec Stars appeared to be continuing the malaise which had afflicted them in the closing stages of last week's loss to Poole as they dropped 12 points down in the space of four races at the East of England Arena.

They did bounce back to give the Panthers plenty to think about in mid-meeting but a lack of race wins proved their undoing - something club bosses are keen to fix.

In the end an outstanding display from home second-string Bradley Wilson-Dean had a major influence on the outcome as the Kiwi raced to a paid maximum from his four programmed rides.

And after a blistering start which had seen the Panthers storm into an 18-6 lead, only for Robert Lambert and Michael Palm Toft to give the Stars a foothold with a 5-1 in heat five, it was Wilson-Dean who thwarted their comeback attempts.

First he ripped around the outside to defeat the same duo in heat six when Lambert took a tactical substitute ride and Wilson-Dean then added wins in heats eight and 10, both of which ended in Peterborough 4-2s.

That allowed the hosts to extend their lead back to 10 points and they maintained their position in heat 11, with Rohan Tungate edging out Lambert as the Stars' duo got the better of Aaron Summers.

Palm Toft kept the Stars in the hunt for a league point by passing Scott Nicholls for a 4-2 in the next but that was cancelled out when Hans Andersen headed Lambert in heat 13, with Tungate taking third.

And the visitors' hopes were finally ended as the excellent Palm Toft was outdone by Charles Wright and Summers for a 5-1 in heat 14 - before Andersen and Tungate put an emphatic gloss on proceedings in the last.

Peterborough 54: Rohan Tungate 11+1, Bradley Wilson-Dean 11+1, Hans Andersen 10, Charles Wright 7, Scott Nicholls 6, Aaron Summers 5+1, Paul Starke 4+1.

King's Lynn 36: Michael Palm Toft 12+3, Robert Lambert 10+1, Cameron Heeps 5, Ty Proctor 4, Thomas Jorgensen 3, Kasper Andersen 2, Erik Riss r/r.