King's Lynn Stars boost play-off bid with 57-33 win over Ipswich

Craig Cook helped get King's Lynn Stars off to a flying start against Ipswich Witches Picture:Taylor Lanning Archant

King's Lynn kept their play-off bid alive on Monday night with a big home win over local rivals Ipswich Witches.

A bumper crowd turned out to back the Poultec Stars in their aim to clinch a top four finish and a second successive shot at the Premiership title.

And the home riders produced the goods, with boss Peter Schroeck saying: "It was an eventful night but we have to be pleased with the result.

"We know what a tough side Ipswich are and we know all about the rivalry. They've been here this season and done well before.

"I'd also like to thank the fans for their brilliant support tonight, it means a lot to the boys especially when we are without our skipper (Robert Lambert, who was injured in the latest round of the Speedweay Euro Championship in Torun)."

King's Lynn made a flying start to the meeting with back-to-back 5-1 wins - led by Craig Cook in the opener - to go 10-2 up.

It was all action in heat three with Thomas Jorgensen and Danny King battling at the front while Erik Riss and Jake Allen battled for third.

And once again it was the home side who secured a 4-2 which extended their lead to 14-4.

Tru Plant Witches pair Chris Harris and Cameron Heeps fell on the opening bend of heat five which caused the race to be stopped.

And in the re-run Heeps took another heavy fall and needed medical attention. Stars took full advantage as Erik Riss partnered Jorgensen to a 5-1.

The Poultec Stars' lead was extended further in the next heat with yet another 5-1.

The gap stayed the same until heat nine when King came in as a tactical substitute for the visitors.

And the change paid off for Ipswich as the skipper and Richard Lawson secured their first heat advantage of the meeting.

But the Witches weren't helped when Heeps, having a great season, was withdrawn with injury.

Three heat advantages in the remaining six heats rounded off a comprehensive victory for King's Lynn.

Their next fixture is also at home - to Wolverhampton on Thursday, August 15.

King's Lynn 57: Erik Riss 14, Michael Palm Toft 12+2, Lewis Kerr 10+2, Thomas Jorgensen 9+2, Craig Cook 9+2, Nicklas Porsing 3+1, Robert Lambert R/R.

Ipswich 33: Danny King 16, Richard Lawson 5+1, Chris Harris 4, Krystian Pieszczek 3+1, Jake Allen 3, Edward Kennett 1, Cameron Heeps 1.