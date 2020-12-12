News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday recap! King's Lynn Town v Torquay United

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:04 PM December 12, 2020    Updated: 7:58 PM December 12, 2020
Lynn fans

Thumbs up from some of the first King's Lynn Town fans into The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town produced a sterling performance in front of their returning fans at The Walks when they held leaders Torquay to a 0-0 draw. 

A crowd of 625 saw Lynn give as good as they got against the visitors, who finished the game with 10 men. 

[19:55] Thrussell, Anthony Chris's Torquay verdict:

It was a cracking opening 45 minutes, with Lynn more than holding their own. 

Lynn v Hartlepool

Temperature checks at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Torquay had the best chances of the half – Archie Mair produced a terrific one-handed save to keep out a snap shot by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, while Ben Whitfield and Kyle Cameron were both wasteful at the near post. 

Michael Gash curled one just wide for Lynn, and was involved in a fine move which saw Jordan Richards hit a left-footer than was even closer to the left post. 

The tempo rarely dropped through the second half, when Lynn again were on the front foot and arguably the better team. 

Dayle Southwell was denied by the keeper and then put a free-kick inches wide, while Marriott also went close. 

Torquay had skipper Asa Hall sent off for an over the top challenge on Marriott but the visitors held out under constant home pressure. 

Follow the Linnets live here: 

 



King's Lynn Town FC

