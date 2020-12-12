Matchday recap! King's Lynn Town v Torquay United
King’s Lynn Town produced a sterling performance in front of their returning fans at The Walks when they held leaders Torquay to a 0-0 draw.
A crowd of 625 saw Lynn give as good as they got against the visitors, who finished the game with 10 men.
It was a cracking opening 45 minutes, with Lynn more than holding their own.
Torquay had the best chances of the half – Archie Mair produced a terrific one-handed save to keep out a snap shot by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, while Ben Whitfield and Kyle Cameron were both wasteful at the near post.
Michael Gash curled one just wide for Lynn, and was involved in a fine move which saw Jordan Richards hit a left-footer than was even closer to the left post.
The tempo rarely dropped through the second half, when Lynn again were on the front foot and arguably the better team.
Dayle Southwell was denied by the keeper and then put a free-kick inches wide, while Marriott also went close.
Torquay had skipper Asa Hall sent off for an over the top challenge on Marriott but the visitors held out under constant home pressure.
