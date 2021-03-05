Stars confirm return for popular Danish star

Published: 6:30 AM March 5, 2021

Dynamic Dane Thomas Jorgensen will be back for his third full season with King’s Lynn.

Jorgensen has been ever-present with the Stars since he first arrived at the Adrian Flux Arena midway through the 2017 season.

During that time the 28-year-old has become a firm fans’ favourite with his all-action riding style.

He joins fellow returnees Craig Cook and Stars skipper Lewis Kerr in the 2021 line-up while former Great Britain star Lewis Bridger and Norfolk youngster Ryan Kinsley have joined the club in recent weeks.

Thomas Jorgensen - Credit: Ian Burt

“I can’t wait to get back on the bike,” said Jorgensen, “It will be nice to see everybody again as it was a bit of a strange year in 2020.

“Riding for Lynn and Scunthorpe will be nice because I started my British career at the Eddie Wright Raceway in 2011.

“I’m excited to get back on track so I can blow the cobwebs away because it is crucial to get back on a bike before the season starts so we can get the feel for it again.

“I think we have a decent chance in the league with Lynn and the boys aren’t just colleagues because they are all good mates of mine.

“I’m sure we’ll have a great laugh, and the team spirit will build from there because it brings confidence to the team which then brings success.

“The plans that have been put in place by the UK government look really encouraging so we just have to keep our fingers crossed that everything goes to plan and we can go racing.”

Minors and Brady Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt added: “We have tried to keep a nucleus of riders and Thomas was very much a part of that. He has been part of our club for quite a while and he offers something different on a bike because he’s exciting to watch.

“He did some racing over the course of last summer which has kept him a little bit sharper than those who didn’t race.

“He knows that he had to improve his away performances and that will be carried on into this year, but I have absolutely no worries that we’ll get the best out of Thomas Jorgensen.”