Search

Advanced search

A sad day for angling, tributes continue to pour in for legendary angler John Wilson

PUBLISHED: 17:53 14 November 2018

John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Archant

The angling community continues to pay tribute to the Norfolk fishing legend John Wilson who has died in Thailand.

Mr Wilson died in the early hours of Monday, November 13, he suffered a stroke on Sunday and, after an operation to clear a blood clot from his brain, died after he went into cardiac arrest.

Now, following the news of his death, amateur and professional anglers alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Wilson, who was once named the greatest angler of all time.

Matt Hayes, an angler and TV presenter tweeted: “So sad to hear about the passing of John Wilson. I met John and worked with him at Angling Shows over many years and came to like and respect him.

“He is undoubtedly one of angling’s greats and his influence will live on. Rest in Peace, John and thanks for the memories.”

Steve Wybourn said: “RIP John Wilson. I followed him on his fishing program Go Fishing for many years.

“He was one person who could make you get up at an ungodly hour and enjoy a day by the lake or river. I for one will miss his laugh.”

Mr Wilson inspired young and old to take up angling while presenting the long running TV series Go Fishing from 1986 into the early noughties. During the show he became known for his sense of humour, passion for the sport and catch phrases.

Keith Arthur tweeted: “A very sad day for angling. It’s difficult to imagine that there’s anyone fishing in Britain today who won’t have seen John fishing on TV somewhere and been inspired by his simple, humorous but deadly serious approach to our sport.”

Joe Crowley, broadcaster and Country File presenter said: “So sorry to hear this. Growing up in Norfolk, John Wilson was a childhood hero and inspired my love of fishing through his TV series. “Anyone could watch and enjoy Go Fishing because he had such a lovely, warm chuckle - you’ve never seen a man laugh more - it was infectious. A sad day.”

Mr Wilson moved from great Witchingham in Norfolk to Thailand in 2013 with his wife Jo but had planned to return to Norfolk earlier this year to be closer to his family.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

Live WATCH: Carrow Road calling at 6pm! The PinkUn Show #156 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City U23s clash

The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Updated A47 reopens between Easton and Honingham after lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturns

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Live WATCH: Carrow Road calling at 6pm! The PinkUn Show #156 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City U23s clash

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #340 talks Millwall and Tampa with Davitt, Freezer and Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast returns to review the Canaries' stunning Millwall win and all the key talking points - with Michael Bailey joined by Paddy Davitt, Stuart Hodge and live from Tampa Bay, David Freezer.

Opinion Lee Payne: Miracle of Millwall is why fans invest in football

Lee Payne
City fans celebrate their astonishing victory against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tampa Tour: Stuart Webber on the challenges ahead to keep Norwich City flying high

Norwich City have travelled to Tampa for warm weather training, with sporting director Stuart Webber pictured second from left Picture: Archant

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tampa Tour: Back down to work for the Canaries

Norwich City officials and sponsors made a fact-finding mission to NHL ice hockey club Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Tour: Stuart Webber keen to play it cool

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber wants to stay in the moment after moving top of the Championship Picture: Denise Bradley
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists