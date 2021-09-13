Linnets chief's message after youngster signs pro deal

Published: 1:09 PM September 13, 2021

Joe Gascoigne has signed his first professional contract at King’s Lynn Town and the Linnets hope it is a sign of things to come.

The 19-year-old has come through Lynn’s academy at The Walks and director of football Robbie Back hopes the Heacham teenager can inspire others to come through.

“I’m delighted to see a local lad from the town in the first team squad,” he said. “Joe joined the under 18s at 15, then to the under 23s. Joe signing pro is hopefully a sign of things to come, both from Joe and from our academy structure.”

When asked what advice he would give to those currently in the club academy system he said: “There’s no substitute for hard work. If you're willing to put the hours in, you can really do anything you want. Also don’t be afraid to ask questions, it can only make you better.”

Gascoigne, who made his debut against Chesterfield earlier this season, hopes he can kick on from here under the tutelage of manager Ian Culverhouse.

He said: “I’m very proud that I’ve signed my first pro contract, especially with King’s Lynn.

“It’s a club I’ve been watching since I was a kid and I have many memories coming to the Walks watching games.

“It’s something I’ve worked very hard for, so to finally sign it... I’m very happy.”