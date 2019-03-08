Applegate's frustration despite winning a silver medal at World Champs

Jessica-Jane Applegate had to settle for silver at the World Para Swimming Championships. Picture: Sportsbeat Archant

Great Yarmouth's Jessica-Jane Applegate was devastated as she was forced to settle for silver in the 100m breaststroke at the World Para Swimming Championships in London.

On paper it has been an encouraging week for the Norfolk star, who backed up a pair of bronzes in the S14 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke with second on the final night of racing.

But having overtly set the target of dipping under the 1 min 04 secs mark, she clocked 1:04.26 in the final. Applegate missed out on gold by 0.58 secs to Russia's Valeriia Shabalina, who broke the world record.

The 23-year-old, who won gold at London 2012 and three medals at Rio 2016, has long struggled with competition nerves and they came into play once again in front of a packed London Aquatics Centre.

Defending European champion in the event, Applegate felt an out-of-kilter mental approach undermined her attempts to top the rostrum and says she'll head back to the drawing board ahead of Tokyo 2020.

"I feel like there was quite a lot of pressure on me going in," she said.

"I'm just really disappointed in myself for messing up that turn. I'm so gutted because I came so close to winning, and I can only blame myself for that.

"I tried to fast and relaxed in the heat, not digging too deep, and I felt I could go under 1:04.

"I need to practice a bit more under race pressure and think more about my mindset going into races."

