Yarmouth swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate named in Paralympic team

Published: 10:25 AM July 1, 2021

Jessica-Jane Applegate would love to add to her Paralympic gold medal collection in Tokyo. - Credit: PA Wire

Jessica-Jane Applegate has been selected for her third Paralympic Games as part of the 23-strong swimming team for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games, starting later this month.

The Para-swimming squad features 11 returning Paralympians and 12 debutants, who face a tough task to match the team's feat at Rio 2016 when they won a total of 47 medals.

But Applegate, from Great Yarmouth, will be looking to build on her impressive medal haul so far. The City of Norwich swimmer won silver medals at the Paralympic Games in Rio in the SM14 200m individual medley and S14 200m freestyle whilst picking up a bronze in the S14 100m backstroke.

That followed her gold medal performance at the Paralympic Games in London when she topped the podium in the S14 200m freestyle.

“So proud to be selected for my 3rd Paralympic Games,” she said. “It’s been a tough couple of years but I can’t wait to try my very best for Great Britain. #ImpossibleToIgnore.”

Applegate has been in fine form so far this year as she secured a clean sweep at the European Championships in Madeira, taking victories in the S14 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and 100m Butterfly events.

Applegate will be joined by Bethany Firth, Stephanie Millward, Eleanor Robinson, Hannah Russell and Ellie Simmonds, who all won gold at Rio 2016.

They are joined by five further medallists from Rio - Thomas Hamer, Andrew Mullen, Scott Quin and Becky Redfern.

That group of 10 athletes have won 41 Paralympic Games medals between them, while Simmonds and Millward are set to make a fourth consecutive Paralympics appearance in Tokyo.

British Para-Swimming performance director Chris Furber said: "The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone in the country but thanks to the elite sport exemption we have been able to maintain some consistency in our preparation for Tokyo.

"I'm delighted to be able to get to the point of ParalympicsGB announcing these 23 swimmers who will complete in Tokyo in 55 days' time."