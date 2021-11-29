Culverhouse leaves King's Lynn Town

Breaking

Ian Culverhouse has left his job as manager of King’s Lynn Town.

The 57-year-old former Norwich City player and assistant manager, who was contracted until the end of the 2022-23 season, departs The Walks on the back of a run of eight league defeats in a row which has left the Linnets second from bottom of the National League and struggling for survival.

In a statement the club said: "King’s Lynn Town FC can confirm that following a number of meetings and discussions over the past few days between club chairman Stephen Cleeve and the manager Ian Culverhouse, that a mutual agreement has been reached for Ian Culverhouse to leave his role as manager of the club. Club chairman Stephen Cleeve and Ian Culverhouse both agreed this action is in the best interest of the club going forward."

Cleeve said said: “There is no doubting that Ian played an important and integral part in our recent history, not least in gaining back to back promotions.

"However, football is a results driven business and given this season’s results and our home form, it was simply not fair to allow the situation to drift any longer for the club or for Ian.

"I would like to place on record my thanks for what Ian has done at the club and would like to wish him well in his future footballing career.”

