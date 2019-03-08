Search

Martell prepared for battle against big-hitting Ossie

PUBLISHED: 10:23 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 20 June 2019

Iain Martell, left, faces the biggest test of his boxing career when he takes on Ossie Jervier Picture: Mark Hewlett

Iain Martell faces the biggest test of his career on Friday night - but says he won't rest until he has put a championship belt around his waist.

The Norwich cruiserweight, 29 on Thursday, faces big-hitting Ossie Jervier, knowing that victory would take him one step closer to his ambition.

Jervier is a different prospect to Martell's previous five opponents who have often found his power too much to handle: the Londoner has six wins and eight losses on his record - but five of those victories have been by knockout and he has twice fought for the Southern Area title.

"Everyone has got a plan until they get punched in the mouth," said Martell, who faces Jervier at the Norwich Airport Holiday Inn. "I feel it is a different set of problems I just have to work out how to deal with. He has been in great company, he has fought Commonwealth champions, Southern Area champions, English champions and he can clearly punch, but it is a challenge I am looking forward to and I really can't wait for the referee to get out of our way and let us get on with our business.

"The man has my respect for the fact he can punch and what he has done, but the fact he is powerful gives him the confidence and belief he can hurt me and in turn he will meet me in the middle, which is something I relish.

"I won't be hard to find. I am not going to be ignorant and let him hit me - we will meet in the middle and have a good fight. It will be great. I am a finisher and he is clearly one."

Martell knows victory will enhance his prospects of a championship fight.

"I want the Southern Area this year - and it all starts Friday," he said.

Martell is well known to city fight fans not just for his boxing, but from his previous life as an MMA fighter - and says the transformation is a constant work in progress.

"I don't think I am the finished article," he said. "I think as fighters we are always pursuing the perfect fight. We want to do everything perfectly - the jab, the right hand, the bodywork, the hand movement, the angles, the details. But with the work we have done these past years, the great sparring I have had and being around great fighters in this gym, I feel I have refined my craft."

