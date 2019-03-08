Holt strikes again to earn Wroxham point at home to Planters

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt was on target as Wroxham came from behind to claim a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich United on Tuesday night.

The Yachtsmen's Ryan Miles came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he advanced well from the right flank before firing across the face of goal just wide.

The breakthrough came on the hour mark when Ben Fowkes, fresh from his match-winning double at the weekend, drifted past two defenders before drilling the ball home to give United the lead.

But Holt levelled shortly after Planters' goalkeeper Luke Pearson could only parry into his path and the striker made no mistake. Miles came close to getting a winner but fired just wide.

Elsewhere Kirkley & Pakefield went down to a 2-0 defeat at home to Walsham-le-Willows whilst Swaffham thought they had come from behind to take victory when Joe Jackson made it 2-1 against Ely but a late own goal ensured the visitors gained a share of the spoils.