Search

Advanced search

Holt strikes again to earn Wroxham point at home to Planters

PUBLISHED: 21:49 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:50 27 August 2019

Grant Holt was on target for Wroxham against Norwich United. Picture: Archant

Grant Holt was on target for Wroxham against Norwich United. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2018

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt was on target as Wroxham came from behind to claim a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich United on Tuesday night.

The Yachtsmen's Ryan Miles came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he advanced well from the right flank before firing across the face of goal just wide.

The breakthrough came on the hour mark when Ben Fowkes, fresh from his match-winning double at the weekend, drifted past two defenders before drilling the ball home to give United the lead.

You may also want to watch:

But Holt levelled shortly after Planters' goalkeeper Luke Pearson could only parry into his path and the striker made no mistake. Miles came close to getting a winner but fired just wide.

Elsewhere Kirkley & Pakefield went down to a 2-0 defeat at home to Walsham-le-Willows whilst Swaffham thought they had come from behind to take victory when Joe Jackson made it 2-1 against Ely but a late own goal ensured the visitors gained a share of the spoils.

Most Read

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City: Klose injured and Canaries out in Carabao Cup shock

City fans got their first glimpse of Ibrahim Amadou in action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emergency services called to overturned car in supermarket carpark

The car flipped onto its side at the Tesco Extra fuel station. Photo: Angela Hickman

MATCHDAY RECAP: Crawley Town 1 Norwich City 0 – Poor Canaries knocked out of League Cup

Patrick Roberts is stopped in his tracks during defeat at Crawley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police officer who stole dead man’s bank cards and ID spared prison

Oliver Darby arriving at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: UK LAW NEWS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists