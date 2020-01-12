Football round-up: Grant Holt on target; Dereham win away; Waveney clear

South Normanton's Eric Graves works his way between defenders Jordan King and Simon Lappin. egjm0127@gmail.com

Wroxham may have slipped a couple of places in the league, but enjoyed ample consolation as they advanced in the FA Vase.

Richard Hanslow fires South Normanton into the lead. Richard Hanslow fires South Normanton into the lead.

The Yachtsmen go into the hat for the fifth round on Monday after a 3-1 win at South Normanton Athletic.

Wroxham trailed at half-time, but goals from Chris Skipper, former Canaries hitman Grant Holt and Charlie Clarke saw them go through.

Kirkley & Pakefield are out, losing 2-0 at Sporting Khalsa.

While Wroxham were enjoying their chase for silverware, rivals in the league were winning. Victories for Newmarket over FC Clacton and Stanway, 4-2 at Gorleston, saw Wroxham slip from second to fourth.

South Normanton players surround Richard Hanslow after he scored his goal. South Normanton players surround Richard Hanslow after he scored his goal.

Norwich United are up to fifth, three points behind, after a 2-0 home win over Brantham Athletic, thanks to goals from Finlay Barnes and Connor Parsons.

In the First Division North, there were wins for the top two. Leaders Mulbarton Wanderers beat Fakenham 1-0, Sam Whiting poking the ball through a crowd of players. Fakenham finished with 10 men after sub Alby Matthews was red-carded on 65 minutes - four minutes after coming on.

Downham were 3-0 home winners over Cornard with Ben Baxter-Hunt, Matthew Calvert and Robbie Priddle getting the goals. Sheringham were 4-2 home winners over Leiston Reserves - Tim Carey, Lawrence Cheese, Connor Kerry and Alex Smith were on the scoresheet for the Shannocks.

Great Yarmouth Town went down to a 1-0 defeat at Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

South Normanton's Dylan Garnet works his wayinto the Wroxham box. South Normanton's Dylan Garnet works his wayinto the Wroxham box.

Disappointed Bloaters boss Rob McCombe could take heart from the fact his side had competed well against a side bolstered by first team players, and with better finishing could, and perhaps should

have taken something from the game.

"Whilst I was disappointed with our first half showing, as they always do, the lads responded well to what we asked at half time. We can be frustrated at a poor referee team performance and Felixstowe loading up, but regardless we still had good chances to win the game which we didn't take."

A tremendous save by Wroxham keeper Ollie Sutton keeps out Richard Hanslow. A tremendous save by Wroxham keeper Ollie Sutton keeps out Richard Hanslow.

Ryan Crisp scored a dramatic late winner to seal an outstanding away performance by the resurgent Magpies as they won 2-1 at Canvey Island in BetVictor North.

The visitors came from a goal down to make it back-to-back wins after a poor run of five games without a win.

As early as the opening minute, Adam Smith combined with Rhys Logan to win a corner on the right and Toby Hilliard's downward header was cleared.

South Normanton's Richard Hanslow should have done better he drove his shot straight at keeper Ollie Sutton. South Normanton's Richard Hanslow should have done better he drove his shot straight at keeper Ollie Sutton.

The home side won a free-kick in an advanced position on the left, but defender Darren Philips failed to guide Sam Bantick's centre home at the far post.

Dereham keeper Elliot Pride then had to be alert to save at the feet of Jason Hallett before at the other end, Logan found space outside the box but chipped the ball over the top.

Play was flowing from end to end and Canvey won a free-kick 25 yards out which James White fired wide.

Dereham created a slick move down the left in the 31st minute - Hilliard fed Jake Imrie whose low cross was just missed by Crisp as it sped across goal. The Magpies striker then received a long ball from Logan in the centre of the park and turned outside his man before striking a firm right-foot drive that forced home keeper Rob Budd to save.

The Islanders went ahead when Matt Lock's centre was headed across goal to the unmarked Rob Lacey who netted from point blank range in the 51st minute.

Dereham had a chance to level immediately when Logan's free-kick on the left reached Matt Castellan on the penalty spot and his drive looped onto the bar the rebound follow-up was saved by Budd, with Dion Frary dragging the loose ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

However, the Magpies levelled in the 58th minute. Robbie Linford charged down an attempted clearance in the box which fell kindly for the midfielder who neatly tucked the ball home. And in the final minute of added time Dereham won a free-kick on the right which Logan delivered to the back post and Crisp headed home in the 95th minute.

The Anglian Combination Premier Division title race took another twist when Norwich Ceyms and Mundford flexed their muscles.

Waveney may have opened up a three-point lead after a 2-1 home win over Beccles Town, but the chase is well and truly on.

Two goals from Ritchie High earned the points for the leaders, with Alan Remblance replying, but the heat is on second-placed Harleston, who lost 3-2 at Ceyms. Stephen Kidd (2) and Ben Darby did the damage for Ceyms, with Steven Fawkes and Nathan Brooks on target for Harleston, who now have Ceyms and Mundford just a point behind, and both with a game in hand.

Mundford were the big winners, Ian Fancett helping himself to four goals as they beat visiting Hellesdon 5-1. Ben Coe was also on target for Mundford, with Connor Charlesworth getting Hellesdon's consolation. George Gagen got the only goal as Mattishall beat visiting Caister, while Orren Oliver and Robbie Friers earned Blofield a 2-0 win over St Andrews. Goals from Nick McKenzie and Nat D'Rosario earned Acle the points at Wroxham Reserves.