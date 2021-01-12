Former Bungay Town man signs pro deal with Colchester United
Former Bungay Town youngster Harvey Sayer has signed his first professional contract with Colchester United.
The 18-year-old, who was born at the James Paget Hospital, has signed a deal with the U’s that will keep him there until the summer of 2023.
Sayer made his debut for Colchester recently in the Papa John’s Trophy against West Ham and is hopeful of getting more minutes this season for the League Two side.
He told cu-fc.com: "I was warming up from the beginning on the second half and I got the call from the Gaffer to come back and prepare to get on."
"I replaced Miles (Welch-Hayes) for the final 35 minutes, and I looked to show my strengths of running with the ball and crossing to create chances.
"It was a difficult game and we worked hard to try and get the result, which we couldn’t manage unfortunately.
"It has definitely given me a taste for the first team environment and I am determined to keep developing."
Sayer started his football journey as a five-year-old at Bungay Town FC before being scouted by Norwich City, aged eight. He progressed from the Player Development Centre into the elite before gaining a place in the academy. However, he was released by the Canaries at 12 but was scouted by Colchester, playing for Suffolk County.
Colchester initially wanted to give him a six-week trial but after a couple of weeks, offered him a contract on his 14th birthday in January, 2017.
While playing for Colchester, he was scouted by England and in February 2018, played for the Young Lions' under-15 side against Belgium.
Sayer, who also had once had a trial at Wolves, scored in Colchester’s first three Under-18s games this season and impressed for the Under-23s recently.
After making his senior debut he will be hoping for more first team opportunities.