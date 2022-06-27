Deal confirmed for ex-Linnets striker

King's Lynn Town striker Michael Gyasi has finally completed his move to National League Chesterfield.

Gyasi's exit from The Walks to Chesterfield was announced by the Linnets nine days ago, but it wasn't until late Monday afternoon that the Spireites confirmed the deal had gone through, for an undisclosed fee, subject to National League and FA approval.

“I’m excited to get going," said Gyasi, who joined Lynn from St Ives in December, 2020.

"It took a while to get done but I’m happy to be here. I want to get my goal tally up as much as possible, come her and enjoy myself.

“When I scored here [last season] the fans were booing me – the atmosphere was crazy. Hopefully I can for Chesterfield now and get a few more goals.

“When I came here, I enjoyed every minute of it playing against Chesterfield. Being in the Chesterfield team now, I know that I will definitely enjoy it.

“I’m quick, good in one-versus-one situations and I score goals. I just want to get going, get as many games as I can and get some goals.”



