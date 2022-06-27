News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Deal confirmed for ex-Linnets striker

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:32 PM June 27, 2022
Michael Gyasi was replaced in the second half - Credit: Ian Burt

Michael Gyasi's move to Chesterfield has finally gone through - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town striker Michael Gyasi has finally completed his move to National League Chesterfield.

Gyasi's exit from The Walks to Chesterfield was announced by the Linnets nine days ago, but it wasn't until late Monday afternoon that the Spireites confirmed the deal had gone through, for an undisclosed fee, subject to National League and FA approval.

“I’m excited to get going," said Gyasi, who joined Lynn from St Ives in December, 2020.

"It took a while to get done but I’m happy to be here. I want to get my goal tally up as much as possible, come her and enjoy myself.

“When I scored here [last season] the fans were booing me – the atmosphere was crazy. Hopefully I can for Chesterfield now and get a few more goals.

“When I came here, I enjoyed every minute of it playing against Chesterfield. Being in the Chesterfield team now, I know that I will definitely enjoy it.

“I’m quick, good in one-versus-one situations and I score goals. I just want to get going, get as many games as I can and get some goals.”


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance responded.

Man dies after collapsing during dog walk in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Town focus on The Burnhams. Pictured: Burnham Market.; PHOTO: IAN BURT; COPY:Sally Withey; FOR:EDP N

Visit Norfolk

7 of the prettiest villages in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon