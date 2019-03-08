Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Family affair at Great Yarmouth as De Sousa grabs quick treble

PUBLISHED: 18:05 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 23 April 2019

Silvestre De Sousa was in red hot form at Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Silvestre De Sousa was in red hot form at Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Archant © 2017

Champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa made a scorching start to Great Yarmouth’s flat racing season by winning the first three races – with his wife and children looking on.

The seasonal opener proved easy for De Sousa on Amy Murphy's Take It Down Under, returned 5/2 joint favourite.

The winner, making his handicap debut, was so in command De Sousa had time to look around and ease down his mount which finished clear of fellow joint favourite, Sussex Girl.

It didn't take De Sousa long to double up when Companion got the verdict in the five-furlong sprint which was contested by six debutant two-year-old fillies. Companion, trained by Mark Johnston, squeezed home in the closing stages of a race which could throw up several future winners, including runner-up Quiet Place.

De Sousa's treble was completed in the 10-furlong handicap when the Jane Chapple-Hyam trained Love So Deep, triumphed at 100/30.

Favourite Agent Basterfield looked to be travelling well, but De Sousa had plenty in the tank and his filly scored comfortably.

“She tried really hard and deserved this, having won last time out a fortnight ago,” said De Sousa. “I always enjoy coming to Yarmouth and today has gone very well.”

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden teamed up with 4/6 favourite King of Comedy in the 14-runner mile stakes and the colt, a son of Kingman, had the last laugh when impressively holding off Godolphin's debutant Land of Legends.

The colt is one to note and Gosden suggested he may head for the Heron Stakes at Sandown, hopefully en route to Royal Ascot.

The feature race, the Palm Court Hotel Handicap, went to Godolphin via the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Stealth Fighter.

Under Pat Cosgrave, the four-year-old took it up half a mile out and was never seriously challenged, returned at 5/1, well clear of disappointing favourite Hamlul under Ryan Moore.

Filly Camachess completed a four-timer when taking the six-furlong handicap for Charlie McBride. Her three previous wins were on the all-weather but the filly is in form and stormed home at 6/1 under Phil Dennis.

The finale, a five-furlong sprint, went to Grandfather Tom under Luke Morris for trainer Robert Cowell, returned at 6/1.

Most Read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

‘His great character will be missed’ - Tributes paid to motorcyclist after mid-Norfolk crash

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

4.5 acres of new warehouse space proposed for outskirts of Norwich

An aerial shot showing where (boxed in green) the 17 new units will be built in Norwich. Picture: Chancerygate

‘We did see it coming’ – Promotion potential was obvious to former City boss

Neil Adams, pictured during his time in charge of Norwich City in the Premier League in 2014 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to rival Watford for signing of Polish defender

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke look likely to be preparing for the Premier League this summer Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists