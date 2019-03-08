Family affair at Great Yarmouth as De Sousa grabs quick treble

Silvestre De Sousa was in red hot form at Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant Archant © 2017

Champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa made a scorching start to Great Yarmouth’s flat racing season by winning the first three races – with his wife and children looking on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The seasonal opener proved easy for De Sousa on Amy Murphy's Take It Down Under, returned 5/2 joint favourite.

The winner, making his handicap debut, was so in command De Sousa had time to look around and ease down his mount which finished clear of fellow joint favourite, Sussex Girl.

It didn't take De Sousa long to double up when Companion got the verdict in the five-furlong sprint which was contested by six debutant two-year-old fillies. Companion, trained by Mark Johnston, squeezed home in the closing stages of a race which could throw up several future winners, including runner-up Quiet Place.

De Sousa's treble was completed in the 10-furlong handicap when the Jane Chapple-Hyam trained Love So Deep, triumphed at 100/30.

Favourite Agent Basterfield looked to be travelling well, but De Sousa had plenty in the tank and his filly scored comfortably.

“She tried really hard and deserved this, having won last time out a fortnight ago,” said De Sousa. “I always enjoy coming to Yarmouth and today has gone very well.”

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden teamed up with 4/6 favourite King of Comedy in the 14-runner mile stakes and the colt, a son of Kingman, had the last laugh when impressively holding off Godolphin's debutant Land of Legends.

The colt is one to note and Gosden suggested he may head for the Heron Stakes at Sandown, hopefully en route to Royal Ascot.

The feature race, the Palm Court Hotel Handicap, went to Godolphin via the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Stealth Fighter.

Under Pat Cosgrave, the four-year-old took it up half a mile out and was never seriously challenged, returned at 5/1, well clear of disappointing favourite Hamlul under Ryan Moore.

Filly Camachess completed a four-timer when taking the six-furlong handicap for Charlie McBride. Her three previous wins were on the all-weather but the filly is in form and stormed home at 6/1 under Phil Dennis.

The finale, a five-furlong sprint, went to Grandfather Tom under Luke Morris for trainer Robert Cowell, returned at 6/1.