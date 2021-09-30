Norfolk clubs told to be 'sympathetic' over fuel issues

Published: 10:09 AM September 30, 2021

Norfolk football clubs have been asked to be sympathetic over match postponements caused by the fuel crisis.

Dereham Town had to call off a midweek home match against Bury Town and a number of clubs will be keeping a close eye on the situation on fuel station forecourts ahead of the weekend fixtures.

The county FA have issued a communication to their leagues “highlighting the fact that it’s obviously an ever-changing situation and whilst things seem to be improving already there are still hot spots of problems and as such it is possible that some clubs may be looking to call games off this weekend”, said a spokesperson.

“We have said that if this is the case then we ask that leagues treat such cases in the line with the way that they have been treating call-offs for Covid-related matters over the past few months, and that if it is a genuine call-off because a team cannot get to a game because of a lack of transport that this be considered sympathetically.”