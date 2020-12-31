News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Woodcock wins trophy

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 AM December 31, 2020   
Frostbite Sailing Club

Action from Frostbite SC - Credit: Sue Grief

Sam Woodcock won Frostbite SC’s Rum Punch Sunday Claude Heath Trophy. 

In the first race, David Mackley, crewed by Geoff Coulthard in B6 Lucifer beyond repair, appeared to be about to start best, but ran aground just short of the line and ended up last at the first mark.  

Woodcock, crewed by his mother Pat in B20 Kelpie, and Danny Tyrrell, crewed by Bruce Thompson in B53 Twinkle, got away well with David Yapp, crewed by Julia Deary in B50 Dodman, following. At the end of the first lap, Tyrrell had taken the lead and Mackley had worked his way up to third.  Yapp finished a close second behind Woodcock, taking first on handicap.  

In the second race, after the second round Woodcock led from Mackley, holding position to the finish, with Tyrrell third. On handicap Stephen Ellingham in B30 Willa was first. With two first places the trophy was won by Woodcock, with Mackley second and Yapp third. 

Sailing

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Snow and ice weather warning in place for parts of region

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus