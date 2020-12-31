Woodcock wins trophy

Published: 12:00 AM December 31, 2020

Sam Woodcock won Frostbite SC’s Rum Punch Sunday Claude Heath Trophy.

In the first race, David Mackley, crewed by Geoff Coulthard in B6 Lucifer beyond repair, appeared to be about to start best, but ran aground just short of the line and ended up last at the first mark.

Woodcock, crewed by his mother Pat in B20 Kelpie, and Danny Tyrrell, crewed by Bruce Thompson in B53 Twinkle, got away well with David Yapp, crewed by Julia Deary in B50 Dodman, following. At the end of the first lap, Tyrrell had taken the lead and Mackley had worked his way up to third. Yapp finished a close second behind Woodcock, taking first on handicap.

In the second race, after the second round Woodcock led from Mackley, holding position to the finish, with Tyrrell third. On handicap Stephen Ellingham in B30 Willa was first. With two first places the trophy was won by Woodcock, with Mackley second and Yapp third.