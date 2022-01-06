Former Norwich City Ladies forward signs new deal with Manchester City

Former Norwich City Ladies' forward Lauren Hemp has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City Women, keeping her at the club until the summer of 2024.

The former North Walsham High School pupil has made 81 appearances for the club since her move there in May 2018 and has been part of three trophy wins, including two Women's FA Cups.

"I'm delighted to have signed a contract extension here at City," Hemp said.

"It's a club where we're constantly competing for trophies and success - I've already enjoyed some amazing moments here since joining three-and-a-half years ago, and I know that there is much more to come from this team.

"I'm surrounded by some of the best players and coaching staff in the world, and having them around me will only help to develop me even further over the coming years."

Hemp has won the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year three times, represented England 14 times, scoring four times and was part of Great Britain's Olympic team in Tokyo.

"We're absolutely thrilled that Lauren has committed herself to this club for another two years," Manchester City Women manager Gareth Taylor said.

"She is one of the game's brightest young talents, is an absolute pleasure to work with and has a very exciting future ahead of her."