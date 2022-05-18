Ex-Linnets defender released by parent club
Published: 5:40 PM May 18, 2022
- Credit: Ian Burt
Josh Coulson, who had a successful loan spell with King’s Lynn Town last season, has been released by parent club Southend United.
The 30-year-old – who has Football League experience with Cambridge United and Leyton Orient - joined Lynn in February on a month-long deal, but that was then extended to the end of the season.
He started 21 National League games for Lynn, scoring one goal, in a 1-1 draw at Dagenham & Redbridge in April.
Southend also released 22-year-old right-back Rob Howard, who had a loan spell at The Walks at the end of the previous season, starting 16 games.