Ex-Linnets defender released by parent club

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:40 PM May 18, 2022
Josh Coulson applauds the King's Lynn Town fans

Josh Coulson has been released by Southend United - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Coulson, who had a successful loan spell with King’s Lynn Town last season, has been released by parent club Southend United. 

The 30-year-old – who has Football League experience with Cambridge United and Leyton Orient - joined Lynn in February on a month-long deal, but that was then extended to the end of the season. 

He started 21 National League games for Lynn, scoring one goal, in a 1-1 draw at Dagenham & Redbridge in April. 

Southend also released 22-year-old right-back Rob Howard, who had a loan spell at The Walks at the end of the previous season, starting 16 games. 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

