Former Linnets boss leaves his job at Poppies

Former King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has left his job as manager of Kettering Town.

Culverhouse, 57, left The Walks in November after a run of eight defeats in a row. He was appointed manager of Kettering in February, with his former assistant at Lynn, Paul Bastock, taking on a similar role with the National League North side.

Former Norwich City defender Culverhouse revived the Poppies' play-off hopes but they missed out on the final day of the season. He had 22 games in charge of Kettering, winning eight, with nine draws and five defeats - just one of those in their final 12 games.

Kettering owner Ritchie Jeune said: “It’s a situation where in the end there are fundamental differences between us. The relationship between the manager and the club is paramount, if we are to succeed, and we feel that it's best for everyone, if we look in a different direction. I want to thank Ian for everything he has done for us in his short time here and wish him well in his next appointment which with his qualities will not be far away."



