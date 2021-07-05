News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-Linnets hitman has a new club

Chris Lakey

Published: 8:18 PM July 5, 2021   
Adam Marriott grabbed Lynn's fifth - Credit: Ian Burt

Adam Marriott in action for the Linnets against his new club Barnet last season - Credit: Ian Burt

Former King's Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott has a new club.

The 30-year-old has joined National League rivals Barnet.

Marriott left Lynn in April, having been furloughed when the effects of the Covid pandemic forced the club into drastic cost-cutting action. He joined Eastleigh until the end of the campaign and was unveiled on Monday as a Barnet player.

Marriott scored 58 goals in 83 league appearances for Lynn, helping them  to consecutive promotions.

"Going into the new season, you want to be sorted as early as possible," he said. "Now that I am sorted, it gives me a chance to have a good pre-season ahead, so I am really looking forward to it. It's a great club and I am buzzing to get started with the rest of the boys. 

"I had a couple of other offers, I wanted to go somewhere fresh and kick on, Barnet is a brilliant place. I had a look round last week and the manager is a great selling point as well, I hope to learn from him and develop my game."


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

