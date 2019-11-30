Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Magnificent Magpies stage comeback to see off Felixstowe & Walton

PUBLISHED: 22:23 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 30 November 2019

Robbie Linford netted the winner in Dereham's thrilling win over Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: Ian Burt

Robbie Linford netted the winner in Dereham's thrilling win over Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

In-form Dereham Town staged a brilliant fightback to take the points in a 3-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton.

Felixstowe & Walton 2 Dereham Town 3

In-form Dereham Town staged a brilliant fightback to take the points in a 3-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton.

Adam Hipperson was booked in the third minute for clumsy challenge whilst back tracking. Dereham constructed a fine passing move involving Dion Frary, David Hinton and Toby Hilliard that created a chance for Rhys Logan who fired into the side netting.

In the 17th minute Felixstowe won a corner on the right Sam Nunn rose well but headed Henry Barley's centre way off target.

However, five minutes later the Seasiders won another corner on the right and this time Nunn firmly headed Barley's delivery home to open the scoring.

The Magpies created an opportunity when Ryan Crisp turned well and found Hilliard who fired into keeper Danny Rump's arms.

They came close again when Logan rounded his man and clipped the bar with the rebound.

You may also want to watch:

The referee dismissed Dereham skipper David Hinton for a second yellow card in the 55th minute.

Felixstowe increased their lead in the 62nd minute when the ball was slipped through to Jack Newman who finished well.

Dereham reduced the deficit in the 66th minute with a stunning 25 yard left foot drive from Rhys Logan.

As play switched ends a vital save from Elliot Pride denied George Clarke and Dereham equalised with a superb goal in the 76th minute. Logan played the ball into Ryan Crisp in the box and the striker lost his footing as he turned but still managed to slot the ball home. As they threatened again Logan rounded his man and delivered a dangerous centre. Dereham completed their remarkable comeback in the 87th minute. Eoin McQuiad played the ball back to Robbie Linford just outside the box and he hit a firm drive that went in off the inside of the post.

Felixstowe: Crump, Bennett, Barley (Ainsley 85), Wiggins, Nunn, Davis, Newman (Hanson 80), Matthews, Clarke, Powell (Canfer 70), Schaar.

Subs: Ingram, Hammond.

Dereham: Pride, Frary (McQuaid 60), Murphy, Linford, Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Hinton, Hilliard, Crisp (Forshaw 88), Hipperson. Subs: Imrie, Matthews, Willis.

Referee: M Morrison

Attendance: 284

Most Read

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chippy could be shut for months after fire breaks out during Christmas lights switch on

Fire at Bonds chip shop and takeaway in Red Lion Street, Aylsham. The back of the building. Pictures: David Bale

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Six-year-old Benny scores a hat-trick of switch-ons at Cromer Christmas festival

Kevin Pitcher looks on as his six-year-old son Benny, who has an inoperable brain tumour, turns on the Christmas lights at Cromer. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists