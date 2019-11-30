Magnificent Magpies stage comeback to see off Felixstowe & Walton

Robbie Linford netted the winner in Dereham's thrilling win over Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

In-form Dereham Town staged a brilliant fightback to take the points in a 3-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton.

Felixstowe & Walton 2 Dereham Town 3

Adam Hipperson was booked in the third minute for clumsy challenge whilst back tracking. Dereham constructed a fine passing move involving Dion Frary, David Hinton and Toby Hilliard that created a chance for Rhys Logan who fired into the side netting.

In the 17th minute Felixstowe won a corner on the right Sam Nunn rose well but headed Henry Barley's centre way off target.

However, five minutes later the Seasiders won another corner on the right and this time Nunn firmly headed Barley's delivery home to open the scoring.

The Magpies created an opportunity when Ryan Crisp turned well and found Hilliard who fired into keeper Danny Rump's arms.

They came close again when Logan rounded his man and clipped the bar with the rebound.

The referee dismissed Dereham skipper David Hinton for a second yellow card in the 55th minute.

Felixstowe increased their lead in the 62nd minute when the ball was slipped through to Jack Newman who finished well.

Dereham reduced the deficit in the 66th minute with a stunning 25 yard left foot drive from Rhys Logan.

As play switched ends a vital save from Elliot Pride denied George Clarke and Dereham equalised with a superb goal in the 76th minute. Logan played the ball into Ryan Crisp in the box and the striker lost his footing as he turned but still managed to slot the ball home. As they threatened again Logan rounded his man and delivered a dangerous centre. Dereham completed their remarkable comeback in the 87th minute. Eoin McQuiad played the ball back to Robbie Linford just outside the box and he hit a firm drive that went in off the inside of the post.

Felixstowe: Crump, Bennett, Barley (Ainsley 85), Wiggins, Nunn, Davis, Newman (Hanson 80), Matthews, Clarke, Powell (Canfer 70), Schaar.

Subs: Ingram, Hammond.

Dereham: Pride, Frary (McQuaid 60), Murphy, Linford, Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Hinton, Hilliard, Crisp (Forshaw 88), Hipperson. Subs: Imrie, Matthews, Willis.

Referee: M Morrison

Attendance: 284