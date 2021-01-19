News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fakenham racing is OFF - waterlogged track

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:51 AM January 19, 2021   
Racing goes ahead at Fakenham racecourse. Picture: Ian Burt

A waterlogged track means no racing at Fakenham - Credit: Ian Burt

Tuesday's meeting at Fakenham has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track. 

The course was due to host a seven-race jumps card, but after 13mm of rain overnight, areas of the track are waterlogged. 

Clerk of the course David Hunter said: "We had 13mm by the time I arrived at 5.30am. I walked the course in the dark and there were already some areas of pooling water and we have had further rain since. We are unfortunately just on the cusp of the storm. 

"I just felt it could be dangerous to race - there are some areas of false ground and when conditions are like this, I'd be concerned about emergency vehicles being able to access all areas of the track. 

"There is also a pond in the middle of the course that has risen substantially and that could flood parts of the track, so we had no choice but to abandon." 

