Trainer Edmunds has his eye on Fakenham start for useful hurdler

PUBLISHED: 14:38 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:38 15 November 2018

Racing returns to Fakenham Racecourse on Tuesday, November 20 Picture: Ian Burt

Stuart Edmunds is keen to give useful hurdler Theclockisticking his first start over fences in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Beginners’ Chase at Fakenham on Tuesday.

The three-mile prize, the feature contest on the six-race card, has attracted nine entries after it was re-opened, including the six-year-old who already has one victory at the Norfolk track to his name after running an emphatic 32-length winner of a two mile novice hurdle last October.

“The plan is to go to Fakenham with Theclockisticking,” said Edmunds. “He has proved himself around there and Fakenham can be quite a specialist track. We thought, let’s go there again, and the prize money is also very good.

“The handicapper has probably got him over hurdles so we felt the time is right to have a go over fences.

“He has done lots of schooling over fences and has been very good while he has also run in a couple of point-to-points.

“He is not the biggest but I can’t see why he wouldn’t be as good over fences. He will run until the ground goes very soft and that is one reason why we are going to Fakenham as it looks like it is going to be good there.”

Two Irish raiders feature among 13 entries received for the Christian Williams’ Racing Club Mares’ Handicap Hurdle in the form of the Emmet Mullins-trained Yeats Baby and Slainte And Thanks from the yard of Garrett Ahern, who also has Sweet Destination among the 11 entries in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Foreign Exchange Mares’ Handicap Chase.

Donald McCain is a rare raider to the course but he could have two potential runners at the meeting with last-time Kelso scorer Middlebrow among the 10 entries in the Weatherbys VAT Services’ Handicap Chase and Promise Of Peace who features among 13 names received for the MF Sporting Ltd-Fitzroy’s 60th Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle

There is often no shortage of runners at the track from trainer Olly Murphy and the Wilmcote handler is well represented once again with nine entries throughout the card, including Mizen Master, The Geegeez Geegee and Todd in the Racing Partnership Selling Hurdle which gets action underway at 1pm.

David Hunter, clerk of the course, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming all runners and riders on Tuesday and it is fantastic to have Weatherbys as the race day sponsor.

“Hopefully it will be a busy and exciting day of racing to follow on from two highly successful meetings that we have already stage this season.”

