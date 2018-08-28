Gallery

Trainer Scott delighted that long trip to Fakenham is worth the effort for Native Robin

Native Robin made a 600-mile round trip from Devon worthwhile when landing the £14,500 feature handicap chase at Fakenham for trainer Jeremy Scott.

In-form Scott saw Nick Schofield give his eight-year-old gelding a fine ride, returned the 9/4 favourite in a competitive eight-runner contest.

“We left home at 2am. It’s a long, long journey but worth it now. He didn’t jump that well but was always travelling, said Schofield, who held off bottom weight Wood Pigeon to score by half a length.

“He is consistent and very likeable. I thought they went a bit quick early on and that they would come back to us and so it proved.”

Six-year-old mare Bisoubisou won at Fakenham almost a year ago when trained by Olly Murphy and clearly likes the track as she scorched to victory in the opening handicap hurdle for trainer Sarah Humphrey.

Under Sean Bowen, the bottom weight in the field of nine kept to the inside and took it up two flights out to score at 14/1 from Demon Fou and favourite Yeats Baby. It was the winner’s second outing for Mrs Humphrey, having been third at Huntingdon in September.

Norfolk-based rider Fergus Gregory delivered a Murphy-trained winner when he got 8/11 favourite Skandiburg home in the North Creake novice hurdle.

“I’m very lucky to have Olly supporting me,” said Gregory, from Thompson near Watton, while Murphy replied: “He’s a big lad and has to look after his weight but he is very talented and has a terrific attitude to work.”

After running poorly in bumpers, 20/1 shot San Seb made a winning hurdling debut when taking the Fakenham Juvenile Hurdle under Ciaran Gethings for Stuart Edmunds. For Pleasure set a terrific pace before fading to leave the winner to score from favourite Song for Someone.

Closest finish of the day saw By Rail get up in the final strides to beat Yourholidayisover in the Racing Welfare Chase. Trained by Nick Littmoden and ridden by Jack Quinlan, By Rail was headed by Yourholidayisover who idled in front and allowed By Rail, the top weight, returned at 7/1, to get up on the line.

The finale, a three-mile handicap hurdle, was won by Midnight Queen, who led from start to finish under Alan Johns for trainer Tim Vaughan, returned at 9/2.

