Trainer Scott delighted that long trip to Fakenham is worth the effort for Native Robin

PUBLISHED: 17:32 04 December 2018

Jockey Harry Bannister come off Zen Master in the Injured Jockeys' Fund For Christmas Presents Steeple Chase race at Fakenham Racecourse Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jockey Harry Bannister come off Zen Master in the Injured Jockeys' Fund For Christmas Presents Steeple Chase race at Fakenham Racecourse Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Native Robin made a 600-mile round trip from Devon worthwhile when landing the £14,500 feature handicap chase at Fakenham for trainer Jeremy Scott.

Nick Scholfield and Native Robin after the Injured Jockeys' Fund For Christmas Presents Steeple Chase race at Fakenham Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNick Scholfield and Native Robin after the Injured Jockeys' Fund For Christmas Presents Steeple Chase race at Fakenham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In-form Scott saw Nick Schofield give his eight-year-old gelding a fine ride, returned the 9/4 favourite in a competitive eight-runner contest.

“We left home at 2am. It’s a long, long journey but worth it now. He didn’t jump that well but was always travelling, said Schofield, who held off bottom weight Wood Pigeon to score by half a length.

“He is consistent and very likeable. I thought they went a bit quick early on and that they would come back to us and so it proved.”

Six-year-old mare Bisoubisou won at Fakenham almost a year ago when trained by Olly Murphy and clearly likes the track as she scorched to victory in the opening handicap hurdle for trainer Sarah Humphrey.

Steaming horses make their way back to the parade ring after the North Creake 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Race at Fakenham Racecourse Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSteaming horses make their way back to the parade ring after the North Creake 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Race at Fakenham Racecourse Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Under Sean Bowen, the bottom weight in the field of nine kept to the inside and took it up two flights out to score at 14/1 from Demon Fou and favourite Yeats Baby. It was the winner’s second outing for Mrs Humphrey, having been third at Huntingdon in September.

Norfolk-based rider Fergus Gregory delivered a Murphy-trained winner when he got 8/11 favourite Skandiburg home in the North Creake novice hurdle.

“I’m very lucky to have Olly supporting me,” said Gregory, from Thompson near Watton, while Murphy replied: “He’s a big lad and has to look after his weight but he is very talented and has a terrific attitude to work.”

After running poorly in bumpers, 20/1 shot San Seb made a winning hurdling debut when taking the Fakenham Juvenile Hurdle under Ciaran Gethings for Stuart Edmunds. For Pleasure set a terrific pace before fading to leave the winner to score from favourite Song for Someone.

Jockey Sean Bowen on Bang Bang Rosie leading the North Creake 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Race, won by Skandiburg (jockey Fergus Gregory) Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJockey Sean Bowen on Bang Bang Rosie leading the North Creake 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Race, won by Skandiburg (jockey Fergus Gregory) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Closest finish of the day saw By Rail get up in the final strides to beat Yourholidayisover in the Racing Welfare Chase. Trained by Nick Littmoden and ridden by Jack Quinlan, By Rail was headed by Yourholidayisover who idled in front and allowed By Rail, the top weight, returned at 7/1, to get up on the line.

The finale, a three-mile handicap hurdle, was won by Midnight Queen, who led from start to finish under Alan Johns for trainer Tim Vaughan, returned at 9/2.

Racegoers check the card at Fakenham Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRacegoers check the card at Fakenham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Happy winning jockey Shaun Bowen, riding Bisoubisou, in the Visit Palace House in Newmarket This Christmas Handicap Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHappy winning jockey Shaun Bowen, riding Bisoubisou, in the Visit Palace House in Newmarket This Christmas Handicap Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jockey Shaun Bowen on Bisoubisou, right, winning the Visit Palace House in Newmarket This Christmas Handicap Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJockey Shaun Bowen on Bisoubisou, right, winning the Visit Palace House in Newmarket This Christmas Handicap Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The winner of the Visit Palace House in Newmarket This Christmas Handicap at Fakenham Racecourse, jockey Shaun Bowen on Bisoubisou, centre in yellow Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe winner of the Visit Palace House in Newmarket This Christmas Handicap at Fakenham Racecourse, jockey Shaun Bowen on Bisoubisou, centre in yellow Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Racegoers watch the racing at Fakenham Racecourse Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRacegoers watch the racing at Fakenham Racecourse Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Live

Award nod is just the start as summer signing really starts to shine for Canaries

David Freezer
Emi Buendia celebrating City's victory over Rotherham on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Dereham’s Todd Cantwell has earned his place in the spotlight at Norwich City

Paddy Davitt
Todd Cantwell made his mark in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vrancic provided creative force City needed to reclaim top spot

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic has certainly had his patience tested this season, in waiting for first-team chances for Norwich City this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Video Besiktas deal for Nelson Oliveira is news to Norwich City

Norwich City have not accepted an offer from Besiktas for Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion FA Cup dream may have to be left on the back-burner for another year by Canaries

Todd Cantwell made his debut at Chelsea as City were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He’s quite vocal when he speaks about players he wants to bring in’ - Norwich City’s recruitment strategy revealed

City head coach Daniel Farke celebrates his side's win over Rotherham. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries to host Portsmouth in FA Cup third round

Portsmouth won their last visit to Carrow Road 2-0, in a Championship game in December 2010. Pictured is Wes Hoolahan squeezing a shot past Michael Brown Picture: Archant library

Video Handwriting to blame for bizarre Jamal Lewis exit

Jamal Lewis had an unscheduled early exit against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
