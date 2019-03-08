Search

Advanced search

Gorleston through, but Norwich United suffer FA Cup surprise

PUBLISHED: 17:50 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 11 August 2019

Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round game between Kirkley & Pakefield and Wroxham which ended 1-1 Picture: Bryan Grint

Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round game between Kirkley & Pakefield and Wroxham which ended 1-1 Picture: Bryan Grint

Archant

If ever there was proof that the FA Cup can be a great leveller, it was proved by Gorleston and Norwich United as the road to glory began at the weekend.

Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round game between Kirkley & Pakefield and Wroxham which ended 1-1 Picture: Bryan Grint Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round game between Kirkley & Pakefield and Wroxham which ended 1-1 Picture: Bryan Grint

The Greens went into the match rocked by a 8-0 midweek defeat by United and then by the departure of manager Stewart Larter two days before the game.

Ricci Butler and Scott Butler were named as joint first team managers and the players responded with a 1-0 home win over Pinchbeck United in the extra preliminary round - although the new men were absent because of prior commitments, leaving Darren Cockrill and Paul Casey to claim some glory, thanks to a goal by Aaron Sanders in the 68th minute. Gorleston now host Kempston Rovers in the preliminary round.

And at Thurlow Nunn First Division March Town, Premier side Norwich United were brought back down to earth in a surprise 2-1 defeat. Craig Bussens got the Planters' equaliser.

You may also want to watch:

Kirkley & Pakefield drew 2-2 at home to Wroxham on Sunday and face a replay. The visitors led at the break through a Mac Gee goal, and although Kirkley had Bell red-carded, they went ahead through Ben George and Daniel Conroy only for ex-Norwich City striker Grant Holt to grab a late equaliser.

Great Yarmouth advanced after a 4-2 home win over Wellingborough Whitworths. The Bloaters drew first blood when Cameron Wing fired home from close range after six minutes. It was all square on 27 minutes but five minutes later when Ady Ager's header went in off a defender in the 32nd minute. The visitors had to put a striker in goal for the last 15 minutes after their keeper was injured, but they levelled in the 82nd minute.

However, just as a replay looked likely, goals by Seamus Bobby and a penalty by Fionn Goodwin-Wright after the stand-in keeper had been red-carded, earned the Bloaters a tie against Rothwell Corinthians in the next round.

Mulbarton Wanderers, making their FA Cup bow, will have to try again after a 0-0 home draw with Boston Town, but there was disappointment for Swaffham, who lost 1-0 at Biggleswade United and Thetford, who lost by a single goal at home to Rothwell Corinthians. Fakenham are out after losing 2-0 at Holbeach while Norwich CBS lost 1-0 at Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Stewart Larter has left Gorleston Picture: David HardyStewart Larter has left Gorleston Picture: David Hardy

Most Read

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Tributes paid to life-long Norwich City fan and funeral director

David Bridge with his partnerTrish Belsey. Picture: Trish Belsey

You’ve never seen a train like this before! The Lights Express is coming to Norfolk

The North Norfolk Railway is planning a new 'Norfolk Lights Express' service this Christmas. The heritage railway, always known as the Poppy Line, runs between Sheringham and Holt. Picture: North Norfolk Railway

Man arrested after car crash

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

More than 460 dogs take part in 50th anniversary show

A wet kiss for owner Linda Quin from Nancy, her one-year-old French bulldog at the Old Buckenham dog show celebrating its 50th anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands turn out for popular river race despite blustery conditions

Determined dragon boat teams work hard during the races at the Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Can you spot yourself at the mods and rockets meet?

Scenes from Mods & Rockers 2019l, held on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn. PHOTO: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists