Gorleston through, but Norwich United suffer FA Cup surprise

Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round game between Kirkley & Pakefield and Wroxham which ended 1-1 Picture: Bryan Grint Archant

If ever there was proof that the FA Cup can be a great leveller, it was proved by Gorleston and Norwich United as the road to glory began at the weekend.

The Greens went into the match rocked by a 8-0 midweek defeat by United and then by the departure of manager Stewart Larter two days before the game.

Ricci Butler and Scott Butler were named as joint first team managers and the players responded with a 1-0 home win over Pinchbeck United in the extra preliminary round - although the new men were absent because of prior commitments, leaving Darren Cockrill and Paul Casey to claim some glory, thanks to a goal by Aaron Sanders in the 68th minute. Gorleston now host Kempston Rovers in the preliminary round.

And at Thurlow Nunn First Division March Town, Premier side Norwich United were brought back down to earth in a surprise 2-1 defeat. Craig Bussens got the Planters' equaliser.

Kirkley & Pakefield drew 2-2 at home to Wroxham on Sunday and face a replay. The visitors led at the break through a Mac Gee goal, and although Kirkley had Bell red-carded, they went ahead through Ben George and Daniel Conroy only for ex-Norwich City striker Grant Holt to grab a late equaliser.

Great Yarmouth advanced after a 4-2 home win over Wellingborough Whitworths. The Bloaters drew first blood when Cameron Wing fired home from close range after six minutes. It was all square on 27 minutes but five minutes later when Ady Ager's header went in off a defender in the 32nd minute. The visitors had to put a striker in goal for the last 15 minutes after their keeper was injured, but they levelled in the 82nd minute.

However, just as a replay looked likely, goals by Seamus Bobby and a penalty by Fionn Goodwin-Wright after the stand-in keeper had been red-carded, earned the Bloaters a tie against Rothwell Corinthians in the next round.

Mulbarton Wanderers, making their FA Cup bow, will have to try again after a 0-0 home draw with Boston Town, but there was disappointment for Swaffham, who lost 1-0 at Biggleswade United and Thetford, who lost by a single goal at home to Rothwell Corinthians. Fakenham are out after losing 2-0 at Holbeach while Norwich CBS lost 1-0 at Bugbrooke St Michaels.