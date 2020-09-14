FA Cup: Dereham land home draw whilst Wroxham will hit the road

Action from Dereham's 3-2 win over Whitton. Picture: Robert Groom Archant

The draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup has been made.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham Town’s reward for overcoming Whitton in the preliminary round on Saturday is a home draw against Canvey Island whilst Lowestoft Town will also enjoy home advantage as they take on Aveley.

Wroxham, who beat Gorleston 3-1 on Saturday to secure their spot in the first qualifying round, travel to Royston Town.

Matches are due to take place on Tuesday, September 22 (7.45pm kick-offs) with the prize pot for the winners standing at £2,250 for the winners and £750 for the losers.

As a National League Premier side King’s Lynn Town do not enter the competition until the fourth qualifying round stage, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24.

FA Cup first qualifying round (selected ties)

Dereham v Canvey Island

Lowestoft Town v Aveley

Royston Town v Wroxham