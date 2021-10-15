FA Cup draw details and ball number for King's Lynn Town ... or Peterborough Sports
- Credit: Gerard Austin
A King’s Lynn Town victory in the FA Cup on Saturday will put them in the first round draw for the second year in a row.
Last season, Lynn went to Port Vale and caused one of the big upsets of the round, winning 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Sonny Carey, before losing at Portsmouth in the second round.
Peterborough Sports stand in their way this weekend.
The winners of the tie will go into the hat for the draw on Sunday afternoon – it is being shown live on ITV, starting at 1pm.
The ball to look out for is number 58.
League One and Two clubs now join the competition, with 32 non-team making it through from qualifying.
First round games will be on the weekend of Friday, November 5 to Monday, November 8. The winners will get £22,629 in prize money.
All the numbers for the first-round draw:
58 King's Lynn Town or Peterborough Sports
