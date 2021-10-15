News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
FA Cup draw details and ball number for King's Lynn Town ... or Peterborough Sports

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:35 PM October 15, 2021   
Sonny Carey celebrates after his winner for King's Lynn Town at Port Vale in the FA Cup last season

Sonny Carey celebrates after his winner for King's Lynn Town at Port Vale in the FA Cup last season - Credit: Gerard Austin

A King’s Lynn Town victory in the FA Cup on Saturday will put them in the first round draw for the second year in a row. 

Last season, Lynn went to Port Vale and caused one of the big upsets of the round, winning 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Sonny Carey, before losing at Portsmouth in the second round. 

Peterborough Sports stand in their way this weekend. 

The winners of the tie will go into the hat for the draw on Sunday afternoon – it is being shown live on ITV, starting at 1pm. 

The ball to look out for is number 58. 

League One and Two clubs now join the competition, with 32 non-team making it through from qualifying. 

First round games will be on the weekend of Friday, November 5 to Monday, November 8. The winners will get £22,629 in prize money. 

All the numbers for the first-round draw: 

1 Accrington Stanley 
2 AFC Wimbledon 
3 Barrow AFC 
4 Bolton Wanderers 
5 Bradford City 
6 Bristol Rovers 
7 Burton Albion 
8 Cambridge United 
9 Carlisle United 
10 Charlton Athletic 
11 Cheltenham Town 
12 Colchester United 
13 Crawley Town 
14 Crewe Alexandra 
15 Doncaster Rovers 
16 Exeter City 
17 Fleetwood Town 
18 Forest Green Rovers 
19 Gillingham 
20 Harrogate Town 
21 Hartlepool United 
22 Ipswich Town 
23 Leyton Orient 
24 Lincoln City 
25 Mansfield Town 
26 Milton Keynes Dons 
27 Morecambe 
28 Newport County 
29 Northampton Town 
30 Oldham Athletic 
31 Oxford United 
32 Plymouth Argyle 
33 Port Vale 
34 Portsmouth 
35 Rochdale 
36 Rotherham United 
37 Salford City 
38 Scunthorpe United 
39 Sheffield Wednesday 
40 Shrewsbury Town 
41 Stevenage 
42 Sunderland 
43 Sutton United 
44 Swindon Town 
45 Tranmere Rovers 
46 Walsall 
47 Wigan Athletic 
48 Wycombe Wanderers 
49 Marine or Wrexham 
50 Marske United or Gateshead 
51 Curzon Ashton or Chesterfield 
52 Brackley Town or Guiseley 
53 Hereford or Solihull Moors 
54 Pontefract Collieries or FC Halifax Town 
55 York City or Morpeth Town 
56 Kettering Town or Buxton 
57 Boston United or Stratford Town 
58 King's Lynn Town or Peterborough Sports 
59 Bromsgrove Sporting or Grimsby Town 
60 Stockport County or Stamford 
61 Southport or Altrincham 
62 Tamworth or Notts County 
63 Ebbsfleet or Hampton & Richmond Borough 
64 Horsham or Woking 
65 Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United 
66 Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City 
67 Maidenhead United or Hastings United 
68 Bedfont Sports Club or Kidderminster Harriers 
69 Hungerford Town or Bromley 
70 Harrow Borough or Chelmsford City 
71 Wealdstone or Dagenham & Redbridge 
72 AFC Sudbury or Dartford 
73 Banbury United or Bath City 
74 Barnet or Boreham Wood 
75 Yeovil Town or Weymouth 
76 Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta 
77 Bowers & Pitsea or Aldershot Town 
78 Dover Athletic or Yate Town 
79 Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville 
80 Southend United or Chertsey Town  

