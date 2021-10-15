FA Cup draw details and ball number for King's Lynn Town ... or Peterborough Sports

Published: 12:35 PM October 15, 2021

Sonny Carey celebrates after his winner for King's Lynn Town at Port Vale in the FA Cup last season - Credit: Gerard Austin

A King’s Lynn Town victory in the FA Cup on Saturday will put them in the first round draw for the second year in a row.

Last season, Lynn went to Port Vale and caused one of the big upsets of the round, winning 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Sonny Carey, before losing at Portsmouth in the second round.

Peterborough Sports stand in their way this weekend.

The winners of the tie will go into the hat for the draw on Sunday afternoon – it is being shown live on ITV, starting at 1pm.

The ball to look out for is number 58.

League One and Two clubs now join the competition, with 32 non-team making it through from qualifying.

First round games will be on the weekend of Friday, November 5 to Monday, November 8. The winners will get £22,629 in prize money.

All the numbers for the first-round draw:

1 Accrington Stanley

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Barrow AFC

4 Bolton Wanderers

5 Bradford City

6 Bristol Rovers

7 Burton Albion

8 Cambridge United

9 Carlisle United

10 Charlton Athletic

11 Cheltenham Town

12 Colchester United

13 Crawley Town

14 Crewe Alexandra

15 Doncaster Rovers

16 Exeter City

17 Fleetwood Town

18 Forest Green Rovers

19 Gillingham

20 Harrogate Town

21 Hartlepool United

22 Ipswich Town

23 Leyton Orient

24 Lincoln City

25 Mansfield Town

26 Milton Keynes Dons

27 Morecambe

28 Newport County

29 Northampton Town

30 Oldham Athletic

31 Oxford United

32 Plymouth Argyle

33 Port Vale

34 Portsmouth

35 Rochdale

36 Rotherham United

37 Salford City

38 Scunthorpe United

39 Sheffield Wednesday

40 Shrewsbury Town

41 Stevenage

42 Sunderland

43 Sutton United

44 Swindon Town

45 Tranmere Rovers

46 Walsall

47 Wigan Athletic

48 Wycombe Wanderers

49 Marine or Wrexham

50 Marske United or Gateshead

51 Curzon Ashton or Chesterfield

52 Brackley Town or Guiseley

53 Hereford or Solihull Moors

54 Pontefract Collieries or FC Halifax Town

55 York City or Morpeth Town

56 Kettering Town or Buxton

57 Boston United or Stratford Town

58 King's Lynn Town or Peterborough Sports

59 Bromsgrove Sporting or Grimsby Town

60 Stockport County or Stamford

61 Southport or Altrincham

62 Tamworth or Notts County

63 Ebbsfleet or Hampton & Richmond Borough

64 Horsham or Woking

65 Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United

66 Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City

67 Maidenhead United or Hastings United

68 Bedfont Sports Club or Kidderminster Harriers

69 Hungerford Town or Bromley

70 Harrow Borough or Chelmsford City

71 Wealdstone or Dagenham & Redbridge

72 AFC Sudbury or Dartford

73 Banbury United or Bath City

74 Barnet or Boreham Wood

75 Yeovil Town or Weymouth

76 Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta

77 Bowers & Pitsea or Aldershot Town

78 Dover Athletic or Yate Town

79 Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville

80 Southend United or Chertsey Town