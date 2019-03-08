Search

Norfolk's Eve Neild joint third in R&A Girls' Under-16 Championship

PUBLISHED: 08:14 03 May 2019

Eve Neild of Royal Norwich tees off the first during the final round of the R&A Girls U16 Amateur Championship at Fulford Golf Club on April 28, 2019 in York, England. Photo: The R&A

2019 R&A

Norfolk youngster Eve Neild produced a superb performance at the R&A Girls’ Under-16 Championship - after only just getting into the prestigious event.

Sponsors Paul and Vicky Searle with the winners of the PGA Spring Classic, Luke Goddard and his amateur partner Alfie Edgson Picture: TONY RUSHMERSponsors Paul and Vicky Searle with the winners of the PGA Spring Classic, Luke Goddard and his amateur partner Alfie Edgson Picture: TONY RUSHMER

The 14-year-old from Royal Norwich went into the tournament at Fulford in Yorkshire with a handicap of six, meaning she was ranked 85th out of the 90 qualifiers.

But that didn't stop her from leaving a whole host of top internationals in her wake as she put together three solid rounds to finish as the top home player in joint third place.

The Thorpe St Andrew School pupil was a model of consistency around the testing lay-out, matching the par of 75 on the opening two days before a final round of 76 left her one over for the tournament.

Eve ended up seven shots adrift of champion Francesa Fiorellini from Italy and four behind second placed Carmen Griffiths from Scotland, who finished with a five under 70.

“It was a really good performance from Eve and we are all very proud of her,” said dad John. “It is a testament to all the hard work she has put in and we'd like to say a big thankyou to her coach at Royal Norwich Neil Lythgoe.”

Searles Classic

Norfolk junior Alfie Edgson teamed up with trainee professional Luke Goddard from Hendon to win the Searles PGA Spring Classic.

The duo were runaway victors in the two-day stableford competition played at King's Lynn and Hunstanton. Edgson, 14, is a member at Heacham Manor and already plays for Norfolk Under-14s.

He and his professional partner recorded a tally of 39 points on the opening day greensomes at King's Lynn, four off the lead. But they amassed a huge total of 49 points under better-ball rules at Hunstanton to finish on 88 – four clear of Chase Davis (Eaton) and Aaron Stuttard.

The teenager made a net birdie at the duo's penultimate hole and then rolled home a 20-footer for a three on their closing par four.

“It has been a very good experience,” said Alfie. “The first day we got ourselves up there and the second day a birdie-birdie start helped. It's good to win.”

Paul Searle, managing director of Searles, added: “It's the 20th time we have sponsored the Spring Classic over two excellent courses and we are delighted with the number of competitors over the years – and a very good entry of 58 teams this time.”

Hodds Salver Final

The county competition for senior foursomes teams reached its climax at Eaton, with Gorleston beating Costessey Park to put a new name on the trophy.

Gorleston's first pairing of Colin Laws and Ivan Harvey came in with a four-hole margin over Jeremy Hyams and Peter Waters but the second match was much tighter. Costessey's Bill Ward and George Darling lost their slender lead over Brian Rivett and Billy Hakin when Hakin halved the match on the 18th with a superb 15 yard putt.

Costessey's Derek Bye and Bill Gould passed the turn with a three hole lead but could only manage to win by the narrowest margin against George Laverick and Pat Sterry. There was drama on the final green as Laverick set up his partner with a super bunker shot, only for Sterry to slide his putt just past the hole.

Final pair Ron Clayton and Tony McCarthy saw off Costessey's resistance by beating Jon Hurrell and Peter Chapman by two holes after Clayton played a pin-point 70 yard chip to within three feet on the 18th.

At the presentation dinner Gorleston team captain Brian Rivett paid tribute to the “great support” given by his squad, which also included Angus Smith and club captain Howard Thornton.

The annual winter foursomes competition is for golfers who do not play in the Myhill, Cullington or Barnard competitions but who still relish the idea of friendly competition. This coming autumn some 26 teams will once again battle for the Salver.

Norfolk Ladies

The county ladies played their second warm-up match against Hunstanton Men, with the hosts winning the annual fixture 3-1.

The Norfolk team gained valuable experience on the links course, which is hosting the County Championships from May 10-12.

Representing the county were Chloe Rowswell and Megan Mann, Jo Herd and Hope Neild, Sammy Martin and Vanessa Mann and Rebecca Heeles and Imogen Leeder.

Web.com Tour

Will Harrold's frustrating run of missed cuts on the second tier Web.com Tour in the United States continued at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch in Texas.

The Sheringham player missed out on the final two rounds by six shots after efforts of 72 and 74 left him two over. He will be hoping for a change of fortune in this week's Nashville Open.

