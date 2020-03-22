Search

Blow for Swardeston as European Cricket League postponed until 2021

PUBLISHED: 14:31 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 22 March 2020

Swardeston will not be competing in the European Cricket League this summer after it was postponed until 2021. Picture: ECB

Swardeston’s bid to make history this summer has been frustrated upon the news the European Cricket League has been cancelled for 2020.

The village club had been due to take on the best club sides from 15 other European countries in the T10 tournament in La Manga, Spain from May 31 to June 7.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant organisers have had to postpone the event until next year.

Swardeston tweeted on Sunday: “So our European dream comes to an end for 2020. Understandable decision and this morning thinking of ⁦‪@danielweston83‬⁩ & all the ⁦‪@EuropeanCricket‬⁩ team for the hard work they put in for what we are sure would have been an unforgettable experience for all involved.”

Swardeston have proved themselves as a major national force on the ‘local cricket’ scene - last year they won the domestic double.

However, no club knows when they will be able to resume playing due to COVID-19.

A ECB statement earlier this week said: “Following the Government’s latest advice around social distancing, it is with sadness and reluctance that we recommend that all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended.

“This extends to training, pre-season friendlies and any associated cricket activity.

“Sport plays an absolutely vital role in the nation’s mental and physical wellbeing, and it helps people find meaning where there is fear and uncertainty, so one of our goals in the coming weeks will be to explore ways that we can support some levels of physical activity in communities - particularly at junior levels.

“Using our cricket community to support others could be one of the most important services we can offer during the difficult next few months.

“It will be critical that any decisions we do make are medically-led. And we will continue to work with Government and their advisors to ensure we are informed by science in our decision making.

“Over the coming weeks we will work with the game to understand what support is required across the cricket community, particularly local clubs and leagues - who will have such a huge role to play in our nation’s response to coming out of this situation.”

