News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the crowd at England v Spain at Carrow Road?

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:34 PM February 20, 2022
Updated: 7:40 PM February 20, 2022
Fan Frida Worsley, eight, from Ketteringham, at Carrow Road for the England women's international fo

Fan Frida Worsley, eight, from Ketteringham at Carrow Road - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 14,000 fans were at Carrow Road to see England women's team draw 0-0 with rivals Spain in the Arnold Clark Cup.

It was an opportunity for Norfolk star Lauren Hemp to make her Carrow Road debut in England colours, much to the delight of the crowd.

Were you there to see it?

Fans, from left, Steve East, Daniel King, Geniene Lombardi, William King and Daniel Jones, arrive at

Fans, from left, Steve East, Daniel King, Geniene Lombardi, William King and Daniel Jones - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

.

Chloe, 11, from Wymondham, at Carrow Road ready for the England women's international football game

Chloe, 11, from Wymondham - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Ben Titmarsh and Stacey Rawling, back, with Noah Hart and Anekia Titmarsh, at Carrow Road for the En

Ben Titmarsh and Stacey Rawling, back, with Noah Hart and Anekia Titmarsh - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Looking forward to the England women's international football game against Spain, from left, Grace,

From left, Grace, 11, Aria, eight; and Jude Sears, nine, from Wicklewood - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Chloe Robinson, left, and Kerry Douth, from Thetford, at Carrow Road ready for the England women's

Chloe Robinson, left, and Kerry Douth, from Thetford - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Michael and Joey Haydon from Long Stratton, with their children, Ilyla, Bella and Autumn, at Carrow

Michael and Joey Haydon from Long Stratton, with their children, Ilyla, Bella and Autumn - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Fans arrive at Carrow Road for the England women's international football game against Spain. Pictu

Fans arrive at Carrow Road - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Fans arrive at Carrow Road for the England women's international football game against Spain. Pictu

Fans arrive at Carrow Road - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

England fans in the stands hold up a flag during the Arnold Clark Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

England fans in the stands hold up a flag - Credit: PA

England fans arriving before the Arnold Clark Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Sunda

England fans arriving at Carrow Road - Credit: PA

England fans arriving before the Arnold Clark Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Sunda

Ready for action - Credit: PA

England fans in the stands react during the Arnold Clark Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture

England fans in the stands - Credit: PA

England fans arriving before the Arnold Clark Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Sunda

Never mind the rain before Spain - Credit: PA

England fans in the stands before the Arnold Clark Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date:

Flag-bearer - Credit: PA


Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Environment Agency alert also covers Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Where and when Storm Eunice will hit Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A tree has fallen through a garden wall in Hockwold.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

How Storm Eunice caused chaos across Norfolk and Waveney

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Major storm damage has brought down fencing at the lion enclosure at Africa Alive!

Lion enclosure destroyed as Storm Eunice hits zoo

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Rachelle Lubi-Hallam, 23, who is fighting with the Home Office and the Department of Works and Pensi

Investigations

UK artist told by DWP she is 'not British' - and ordered to pay back £4.5k

Joel Adams

person